Andrey Rublev has stated that Roger Federer's presence at the Shanghai Masters eased the pressure on him as the bulk of fans' attention was only on the Swiss maestro.

Federer is in China this week as he is being celebrated as the first-ever international 'Icon Athlete' at the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai. He was present at the venue on Friday, October 13, where he had an on-court interaction while also catching a bit of the tennis action, including Rublev's quarterfinal against Ugo Humbert.

Rublev made light work on Humbert, defeating him 6-2, 6-3 to book his spot in the semifinals of the tournament. After the match, he was asked if having Federer present in the stands during his match was a distraction.

To this, the Russian replied with a smile:

“No he didn’t distract me at all. But all the people stopped focusing on the match because they were only focusing on Roger. So they weren’t watching any more tennis, they were watching only Roger.”

Rublev put up a dominant performance against Humbert, wrapping up the win in one hour and 31 minutes and avenging his Round of 16 defeat to the Frenchman at the China Open earlier this month.

Grigor Dimitrov now stands between Rublev and a place in the Shanghai Masters final.

"It is going to be a tough match. He is a friend and I like him and he is a really great player. It is really tough to beat him when he is in this form. This week he is playing really well," Rublev said in his on-court interview.

If the 25-year-old manages to win the Masters 1000 title this fortnight, he will rise to a career-high World No. 4 in the ATP rankings.

Roger Federer on his 2017 Shanghai Masters title win: "I played a fantastic tournament in a fantastic year"

Roger Federer at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

In an interview earlier on Friday, Roger Federer looked back on his 2017 Shanghai Masters campaign and stated that it will remain "forever special" to him.

Federer is a two-time champion at the Masters 1000 event, having won it in 2014 and 2017. His most recent title win came thanks to a 6-4, 6-3 defeat of Rafael Nadal in the final.

Looking back at the 2017 edition of the tournament, Federer stated that the match and the entire year will forever remain memorable to him.

"I played a fantastic tournament in a fantastic year in 2017 when I came back with my knee problems. It was an absolute dream year and I believe it was the last time I won the Rolex Shanghai Masters. So of course, forever special and it was a terrific week," he said.

