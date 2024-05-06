"Things are going so well, so freaking well" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker shares hilarious goof-up while taking out the trash

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker recently shared her hilarious goof-up while she was trying to take the trash out. Decker is a model and actress who starred in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie. She initially rose to fame for her appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Decker recently shared security camera footage on Instagram of her taking out the trash. However, she fumbled with the bags and dropped the garbage.

"Things are going well," she captioned the video.

She then went inside the house to get gloves and pick up the trash. The whole incident was captured on a security camera which Decker shared on her Instagram story.

"So freaking well," she captioned another video.

Source- Brooklyn Decker's Instagram handle

Roddick's wife Decker is very active on social media and shares details from her personal life. Recently, she shared her excited reaction to Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department. She reposted Swift's post and wrote:

"LFG."

Source- Brooklyn Decker's Instagram handle

She also messaged her friend, Kelly, at 5:16 am to wake up and listen to Swift's new album together.

"Wake the F up and get on this journey with me," Decker wrote to Kelly in a message.

Source- Brooklyn Decker's Instagram handle

Andy Roddick once revealed a hilarious conversation between Brooklyn Decker and his mother about Taylor Swift

Andy Roddick at "Legends, Unmatched" Event At Kimpton Hotel Eventi

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker is a big fan of the singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Days after fawning over her new album 'The Tortured Poets Department', Roddick overheard a conversation between Decker and his mother. They were talking about the intended meaning behind one of Swift's songs.

"Just overheard my wife and mother from the next room. Mom: What’s this about ? Wife: This is about the Eras Tour and how she was performing even though she had a broken heart … Mom: This was about the Eras Tour? Wife: Yeah. Mom: That’s heavy stuff," Roddick wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

"Wife: People think this could be about Harry Styles. Mom: They didn’t date long did they? Wife: They were just so young"

Expand Tweet

Andy Roddick announced a shock retirement from tennis at the age of 30 in 2012. He remains the last American male player to win the US Open, winning the title in 2003. The American has, since then, devoted his time to tennis commentary and regularly shares stories on his podcast Served with Andy Roddick.