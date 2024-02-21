“This is so good” - Tommy Paul’s girlfriend Paige Lorenze in awe of playful serve competition between Frances Tiafoe and his partner Ayan Broomfield

Tommy Paul's partner Paige Lorenze was in awe of the playful competition between Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield.

Broomfield shared a video on her social media of her initiating a challenge to Tiafoe to determine who could hit the most accurate serve. For the unversed, Broomfield is also a tennis player, who has won two ITF titles.

"This morning Frances and I were at breakfast, and we were trying to go back and forth about whose serve was better and who’s more accurate. So what we are gonna do is put out some targets and see who hits them first," Broomfield said in the video.

The American won as he managed to hit the target first.

"I beat her once again," Tiafoe said after besting his girlfriend.

Tifaoe left a playful comment on the Instagram post, saying that it was all about small wins.

"It's all about the small wins," Tiafoe wrote along with laughing emojis.

Source- Ayan Broomfield's Instagram handle

This playful exchange caught the eye of Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze. She hilariously asked if she could get a tennis lesson from the pair.

"When's my lesson?" commented Lorenze.

"This is so good," added Lorenze.

Source- Ayan Broomfield's Instagram handle

Frances Tiafoe falls to American No. 3 as Tommy Paul becomes new American No. 2 in ATP rankings

Frances Tiafoe at the 2024 Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe's start to the year has been less than ideal as he lost in the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open to World No. 140 Shang Juncheng. At the first slam of the year, the American went down to World No. 63 Tomas Machac in the second round.

Next, at the Dallas Open, he bowed out in the quarterfinals to Marcos Giron, who currently is World No. 44. Tommy Paul then defeated him in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open.

Tiafoe currently is the World No. 15, and trails behind Americans Taylor Fritz who is the World No. 10, and Tommy Paul, who is the World No. 14. Tiafoe also has Ben Shelton, the World No. 16 breathing down his neck with only 100 points between them.

The World No. 15 is all set to play at the Mexican Open as the sixth seed. This is an ATP 500 tournament that will take place from February 27 to March 4. He will be joined by Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Taylor Frtiz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, and defending champion Alex de Minaur.