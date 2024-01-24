"This is honestly better than winning the Australian Open" – Tennis fans react to Casper Ruud's reunion with his dog after Melbourne visit

Norwegian tennis professional Casper Ruud's reunion with his dog after his Australian Open campaign has left fans on the internet overwhelmed.

Ruud's fifth main draw appearance at the Australian Open didn't last as long as he would have liked. He managed to go past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Australia's Max Purcell in the first and second rounds, respectively, at Melbourne Park but failed against Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in the third.

Before flying to Melbourne, he competed in Sydney while representing Norway at the United Cup 2024, which began on December 29, 2023. Therefore, he had to stay away from his Shih Tzu named Bajas for nearly a month.

After concluding his Australian Open duties, he returned home to Bajas, who sprinted and jumped across in elation at seeing him. The moment, which was captured in a video by one of Ruud's family members, has warmed the hearts of tennis fans active on Reddit in particular.

"This is honestly better than winning the Australian Open imo," a fan wrote.

Another fan pertained to the moment and said:

"As an animal lover myself, this is one of those sacrifices that must be hard for pro athletes who need to constantly travel. I would hate having to be away from them constantly."

A third fan chimed in, saying:

"The dog doesn’t care that he’s not a grand slam winner, just unconditional love. We don’t deserve dogs!"

Fans react to Casper Ruud's reunion with his dog named Bajas.

Here are a few more reactions from Reddit:

Reactions from Reddit

Fourth-round finish in 2021 remains Casper Ruud's best result at Australian Open

Casper Ruud walks off Margaret Court Arena: Australian Open 2024

Casper Ruud failed to top his 2021 performance at the Australian Open in January 2024 as he crashed out in the third round. In 2021, he made it as far as the fourth round with wins over Jordan Thompson, Tommy Paul, and Radu Albot.

He made his main draw debut in the men's singles event at Melbourne Park in 2018, a year after failing in the third round of qualifiers. In 2018, he began in the qualifying draw and continued till he lost to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in the second round.

The Norwegian failed once again in the qualifiers in 2019 as he failed to collect any wins Down Under. He directly qualified for the main draw for the first time in 2020 but unfortunately crashed out in the first round itself.

Casper Ruud missed the 2022 Australian Open due to an ankle injury. He returned the following year as the second seed but failed in the second round.