“This is horrible” - Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle bemoans US hospitals banning IVF in light of controversial Alabama court decision

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently lamented some US hospitals ceasing to provide IVF treatment.

Recently, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos would be considered as children. The law also states that any person destroying the embryos could be held liable. This led three Alabama clinics to stop providing IVF(in-vitro fertilization) services over fear of criminal prosecution.

Riddle took to social media to condemn the decision. The influencer was remorseful, saying that many women will wake up to the worst news of their lives. She also sounded a warning, implying birth control could become the next casualty of the court judgments.

"This is horrible. I can’t imagine how many women woke up to the worst news of their life this morning. Birth control is next," Riddle wrote in her Instagram story.

The 26-year-old also reminded people to vote, as the USA goes to the polls in November this year.

"Don’t forget to vote this year besties," Riddle wrote.

Taylor Fritz found himself in the middle of a controversy after mistakenly liking a homophobic tweet

Taylor Fritz faced the ire of fans, as he liked a homophobic post by American MMA fighter Sean Strickland, which opposed gay Pride Month celebrated in June.

Fritz responded to the controversy, saying that he had a "heart attack" after someone sent him the screenshot of his like in the aforementioned tweet and clarified that he did not purposefully do so.

The World No. 9 explained that he was going through Stricklands' profile as the MMA fighter was in the news the last couple of days and liked it accidentally.

"Holy shit I just got sent this and had a heart attack…. I DEFINITELY didn’t purposefully like this. I was looking at Stricklands profile a couple days ago cause of all the news he was in while in Vegas. I had to of accidentally liked that while scrolling the replies," Fritz wrote.

"But wow just want to make it clear for anyone that doesn’t know me i absolutely don’t stand for any of this and if u we’re to look at my likes it’s either all gaming/tennis things I would NEVER do that on purpose," Fritz wrote in light of the controversy," he added.

Fritz's apology struck the right cord with the fans as they came out in numbers to support their favorite tennis star.