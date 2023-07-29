"This kid is for real" - Arthur Fils impresses Martina Navratilova in Hamburg European Open quarterfinal win against Casper Ruud

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has vouched for Arthur Fils' tennis abilities following his defeat of Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.

On Friday, July 28, Fils and Ruud locked horns with a place in the semifinals of the ATP 500 claycourt event on the line. The World No. 71 started strong, converting three of his six break points to take the opening set.

While the second set was a more closely fought affair, Fils broke in the 10th game en route to clinching the second set, and the match. In 78 minutes, the Frenchman sealed a 6-0, 6-4 win, outhitting Ruud by 35 winners to six.

With his defeat of World No. 4 Ruud, Fils also registered his first win against a Top-20 opponent.

Such was the impressive nature of his win that 18-time Grand Slam champion Navratilova took to social media to sing his praises.

"This kid is for real!" she tweeted.

As he bids to qualify for his maiden Next Gen ATP Finals, Fils currently finds himself fourth in the ATP Live Next Gen Race.

Alexander Zverev awaits Arthur Fils in maiden ATP 500 semifinal

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 Hamburg European Open.

With his defeat of Casper Ruud, Arthur Fils improved to 4-0 in tour-level quarterfinals. At the Hamburg European Open, he reached his maiden semifinal outside France, and the first at an ATP 500 event in his career.

After defeating Ruud, Fils expressed satisfaction with the result. He also disclosed that he did his best to make the Norwegian use his backhand over his more potent forehand.

“I knew that he has a really good forehand, and when he uses his forehand during the point, it’s tough. He makes you run a lot. My goal was to play a lot of forehands and play a lot on his backhand, and I did it really well today,” he said. (via ATP)

Next up for Fils is a semifinal clash with home favorite Alexander Zverev, who defeat the Frenchman's compatriot and fellow Next Gen star Luca Van Assche 6-3, 6-4 in 89 minutes.

With Fils will be competing in his maiden last four clash in Hamburg, it will be Zverev's third semifinal at the tournament in six appearances. The two are scheduled to go head-to-head on Saturday, July 29.