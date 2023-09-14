Pickleball has faced constant ridicule from tennis fans ever since the sport gained popularity last year. And on Wednesday (September 13), the trend continued as they banded together on social media to mock a 117-shot rally during this week's Baird Wealth Management Open in Cincinnati.

In the said rally, Federico Staksruud and Pablo Tellez can be seen taking on Ben Johns and Collin Johns in the quarterfinals of the event organized by the Professional Pickleball Association. An overlong exchange soon ensued between the two teams, both of whom approached the net for some dynamic play.

The four players were incredibly conservative in their tactics, as they knocked back the ball with very little pace. Towards the end of the rally, they eventually began hitting harder, with the point finally ending in the Johns brothers' favor after they found the baseline off a searing shot.

Tennis fans, however, were not impressed with the exchange at all, which was initially posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan named 'Remli'. One fan went as far as to express their bewilderment at why tennis pros were leaving the sport for pickleball, as they found the rally was far from interesting.

"THIS IS WHAT THEYRE ALL LEAVING TENNIS FOR??? This is boring as sh*t," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan named 'Marcel' asserted that newly-minted World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka would've won the point within the first three shots of the rally.

"Sabalenka would have hit a winner after third shot," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pickleball may be a real threat to tennis, with many prominent players migrating to the paddle sport

Andre Agassi (L) and Andy Roddick locked in during a rally at an exhibition event

Pickleball seems to be catching on quickly with the American public. So far, the likes of 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard, former World No. 8 Jack Sock and former top-50 player Donald Young have been roped in to play on the PPA tour — which organizes all of the annual tournaments across the USA.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tennis legends like Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang were also previously invited to trade hits at an exhibition event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, earlier this year. The event, which was aimed at further popularizing the sport, was watched by 237,000 viewers countrywide.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines aspects of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. It employs the use of a perforated plastic ball, which is about the size of a baseball.