"This is like vintage Serena Williams, no WTA player has the angles since then" - Tennis fans in awe of Iga Swiatek at Bad Homburg

Iga Swiatek's impressive performance in her tournament opener at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open left tennis fans in awe.

Swiatek made a strong start to her grasscourt season with a win over Tatjana Maria. Despite breaking Maria's serve early in the opening set, the World No. 1 appeared to be far from her clinical best as she struck three consecutive unforced errors to allow the German to level the scores at 4-4. Maria then claimed a crucial break to secure the first set 7-5.

However, the Pole responded exceptionally well to the setback and raised her level in the second and third sets, only losing two more games en route to her 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 victory.

Following Swiatek's victory, a fan shared a clip of the World No. 1's cross-court backhand winner in the third set and expressed their admiration for the shot.

"I would marry this shot idk," the fan tweeted.

"That backhand angle HELLO???" a user commented.

Marty @Svitoflopina that backhand angle HELLO??? that backhand angle HELLO???

Another fan asserted that Iga Swiatek's shot was reminiscent of Serena Williams and claimed that no other WTA player has been able to produce such angles since the American did in her prime.

"This is like vintage Serena. No WTA players has the angles since then," the fan wrote.

🅱️arneythedinosaurisa🅱️ar🅱️ @Barneybarb060 @Svitoflopina This is like vintage Serena. No WTA player has the angles since then @Svitoflopina This is like vintage Serena. No WTA player has the angles since then

"It was divine," another fan chimed in.

Other fans shared their delight at the four-time Grand Slam champion's growing prowess on the grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon 2023.

"Swiatek won the last 2 sets 62 60. Looked better and better as the match went on. She has a great chance to win this title and be a strong contender @Wimbledon," a fan commented.

Maria Panova @notsleeeping @WTA

She has a great chance to win this title and be a strong contender @iga_swiatek Swiatek won the last 2 sets 62 60. Looked better and better as the match went onShe has a great chance to win this title and be a strong contender @Wimbledon @WTA @iga_swiatek Swiatek won the last 2 sets 62 60. Looked better and better as the match went onShe has a great chance to win this title and be a strong contender @Wimbledon

Bernard @Bernard51120454 @WTA @iga_swiatek Attention folks - she can make her forehand work on grass:) @WTA @iga_swiatek Attention folks - she can make her forehand work on grass:)

Here are a few more fan reactions:

saniul @swiatekburner @WTA @iga_swiatek Dropped a set to get some practice on grass, Iga Braintek 🧠 @WTA @iga_swiatek Dropped a set to get some practice on grass, Iga Braintek 🧠

ca @lfciga wta @WTA



picks up the win in her debut at the 36th win of 2023 @iga_swiatek picks up the win in her debut at the #BadHomburgOpen 36th win of 2023 💥@iga_swiatek picks up the win in her debut at the #BadHomburgOpen! https://t.co/JojkPX3fpa this was the best grass match i’ve watched this year so far twitter.com/WTA/status/167… this was the best grass match i’ve watched this year so far twitter.com/WTA/status/167…

LES @LESZEK38955253 @WTA 🫶 @iga_swiatek Iga is a professional. She really improved her grass game. Only first set looked like last year. @WTA @iga_swiatek Iga is a professional. She really improved her grass game. Only first set looked like last year. 💪👏😱😱🇵🇱🫶

Iga Swiatek will be up against Jil Teichmann in Bad Homburg Open R2

Iga Swiatek wins her opening match at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open

Following her win, Iga Swiatek expressed her satisfaction with the problem-solving skills she displayed to overcome the "tricky" challenge posed by Tatjana Maria.

"She has a different game style and at the beginning it was tricky," Iga Swiatek said. "But I'm pretty glad that I figured it out because I guess problem-solving on grass is the most important thing."

The Pole asserted confidence in her ability to achieve success on grass after making the necessary adjustments to her game.

"So I really just wanted to look forward and thank what I could change. I know I have the game for that. I just had to find it a little bit," she added.

Iga Swiatek will take on Jil Teichmann in a Round-of-16 clash at the Bad Homburg Open on Thursday, June 29. Should the World No. 1 emerge victorious, she will advance to her maiden tour-level quarterfinal on grass.

