"This makes me sad" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal revealing Roger Federer being his only friend on tennis circuit

Tennis fans reacted to Rafael Nadal disclosing that Roger Federer is his "only friend" on the tennis circuit.

Nadal and Federer have forged one of the most legendary rivalries in the history of tennis. Over the course of their careers, the two tennis icons have faced each other 40 times, with the Spaniard leading 24-16 in their head-to-head battles.

The former World No. 1s have engaged in some of the most legendary tennis matches in history. Their last encounter took place in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2019, where Federer won 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

During an interview with Movistar Plus+ on Monday, September 18, Rafael Nadal revealed that he doesn't have many friends on the ATP tour due to being from a different generation. However, he mentioned that he occasionally engages in conversations with Roger Federer.

"On the circuit I don't have many friends left, I'm from another generation. I talk to Federer every now and then," he said.

Tennis fans reacted to the Spaniard's statement. One fan said that this made them sad.

"This makes me sad :( i cant believe time is a real thing," a fan posted.

Another fan jokingly insinuated that this statement might have saddened Casper Ruud as he idolizes Rafael Nadal and regards him as a friend.

"Casper screaming crying and throwing up," the fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

“We respect the rivalry, but back in the day we couldn’t stand each other” - Roger Federer on his bond with Rafael Nadal

rafael Nadal and Roger Federer a the 2022 Laver Cup

Last month, Roger Federer shed light on his friendship with his once arch-rival Rafael Nadal.

Federer and Rafael took to the court at the prestigious O2 Arena during Laver Cup 2022 for what was to be the final match of the Swiss' illustrious career.

While engaging with his fans at a Uniqlo event in New York, Roger Federer recalled his first encounter with a young, respectful, and somewhat introvert Spaniard.

"I'm five years older than Rafa. So when I came on tour, I saw young, junior Rafa come through and he was extremely good, very young, incredibly respectful and also very shy. So he had unbelievable respect for me, not that he doesn’t have now anymore, I guess it's different because we’re friendly. So earlier... With everything that I wanted to do on the tour and my ideas he was like, ‘You’re right!'” he said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also talked about the evolution of his dynamics with Nadal.

"But I think as we got older, we knew the time is ticking and we’re about to not see each other so much anymore. I started a family… that changes someone completely anyway. And we started to talk about totally different things in life… more about injuries and kids… he’s also a father now. So the conversations changed," Federer said.

Roger Federer also reminisced about his epic battles with Rafael Nadal and openly acknowledged his longing for the bygone era.

"We also started respecting the rivalry we used to have and we almost miss it, playing each other every other weekend. Back in the day we couldn’t stand each other probably for that but he is a great man and I wish he can come back one more time," he added.

