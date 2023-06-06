"This one gonna hurt for a minute" - Frances Tiafoe disheartened after losing to Alexander Zverev at French Open 2023

Frances Tiafoe was left disheartened following his defeat to Alexander Zverev in the third round of the 2023 French Open.

On Saturday, June 3, Zverev got the better of Tiafoe in a thrilling night-session match at the Court Philippe-Chatrier. The match lasted for three hours and 41 minutes, with Zverev emerging victorious with a 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1, 7-6(5) result.

Tiafoe was the sole American left in the men's draw following the third-round eliminations of Taylor Fritz and Marcos Giron earlier in the day. Tommy Paul, on the other hand, bowed out in the second round.

Following his exit from the French Open, Frances Tiafoe was left disappointed. He took to social media to express his gratitude for his journey at Roland Garros, but acknowledged that the loss would "hurt" for some time.

"Thanks for the ride @rolandgarros. Wayyyy to short of a stay but I’ll be back. This one gon hurt for a minute I can’t liiiee. #ifitwereeasyeveryonewoulddoit #godstiming #seeyallonthegrass #justakidfromsalone🇸🇱 🇸🇱 ," Tiafoe captioned his Instagram post.

No American men left in the French Open as Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz lose

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 French Open.

The 2023 French Open witnessed the departure of the final two American male players in the tournament, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz. The defeats mark the second year in a row where no American male has progressed to the round of 16 at the Claycourt Grand Slam.

Despite the presence of 16 American men in the main draw this year, the courts of Roland Garros have not proven to be a successful venue for the American contingent.

Roland Garros has only seen three American men lift the singles title in the past - Michael Chang, Jim Courier, and Andre Agassi. Even with the absence of Rafael Nadal, who has dominated the tournament with 14 wins in the last 18 years, the American men were unable to seize the opportunity and capitalize.

Taylor Fritz suffered a defeat at the hands of Francisco Cerundolo in four sets. Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, lost to Alexander Zverev to crash out of French Open. However, both players had previously won their first two matches in straight sets.

Although the American men's performance at the French Open was underwhelming, there is still reason to be hopeful. Tiafoe and Fritz are both young players who have ample time to refine their skills and achieve better results. The next generation of American men, spearheaded by Sebastian Korda and Brandon Nakashima, exhibits tremendous potential to challenge the Grand Slam in the future.

Poll : 0 votes