"This point changed the course of Wimbledon history" - Rennae Stubbs picks moment in final which aided Carlos Alcaraz's victory over Novak Djokovic

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, recently highlighted a pivotal moment from the 2023 Wimbledon final that she thought contributed to Carlos Alcaraz's victory over Novak Djokovic.

In a thrilling Wimbledon final that lasted four hours and 42 minutes, Alcaraz defeated 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to claim his first-ever Major title on grass.

The Spaniard became the first player to defeat Djokovic at the Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club since Andy Murray did in 2013. Alcaraz's performance at Wimbledon also earned him a well-deserved 2000 points, allowing him to retain his World No. 1 ranking.

In the fifth set, Alcaraz missed an opportunity to break in the opening game and faced pressure in the following rally when he was down 30/40. Nevertheless, the young Spaniard chased down a wide ball and successfully returned it, causing Djokovic to net a forehand drive volley on a high ball.

Rennae Stubbs took to social media to share a clip of that moment from the match and stated that she believes it defined the final and altered the course of the match.

In her post, she expressed her conviction that if Novak Djokovic had won that pivotal point, it would have spelled the end for the talented 20-year-old. Stubbs also emphasized that the Serb losing the point at that moment allowed Carlos Alcaraz to witness the fallibility of the seemingly invincible Djokovic.

"This point defined the final … I’m convinced if Novak wins this point, it’s over and i believe it gave Carlos the opportunity to see that Novak is human. This point changed the course of @Wimbledon history," Stubbs tweeted.

Carlos Alcaraz to play Hopman Cup 2023 with Rebeka Masarova

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Carlos Alcaraz is set to represent Spain at the 2023 Hopman Cup, commencing on Wednesday, July 19.

Alcaraz will team up with WTA World No. 72 Rebeka Masarova, who stepped in for the injured Paula Badosa. Spain's first challenge in the international tournament will be against Belgium. Alcaraz will go head-to-head with David Goffin, while Masarova will face off against Elise Mertens.

The tie will be decided by a mixed doubles match between the two pairs. All three matches are scheduled to take place on Friday, July 21, at the Nice Lawn Tennis Club in Nice, France.

The Hopman Cup will not be the first time that Carlos Alcaraz will play for his nation as he made his debut for Spain at the 2022 Davis Cup. He thus became the youngest player to represent Spain in the tournament since Rafael Nadal in 2004.

Other teams competing at the 2023 Hopman Cup are France (Alize Cornet and Richard Gasquet), Switzerland (Celine Naef and Luca Riedi), and Denmark (Clara Tauson and Holger Rune).

