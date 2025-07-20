"This is the problem with American sports media" - Fans slam Nick Wright over '100% incorrect' take on Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz

Nick Wright recently compared Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, opining that the Spaniard is a &quot;tier&quot; above the Italian and almost in the same league as the legendary trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. However, Wright's take didn't go down well with several tennis fans.Speaking on What's Wright? with Nick Wright, the 40-year-old sportscaster hailing from Kansas City claimed that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's rivalry won't turn out to be one for the ages. To justify his take, Wright brought up the 'Big Three' era, saying:&quot;Does Sinner-Alcaraz have the potential to be an all time rivalry? And the answer to that question is no. Here's why my answer is no. I think we were spoiled because of the Big Three era of these all time historic legends playing simultaneously, that we expect that to happen again.&quot;Next, he rated Carlos Alcaraz higher than Jannik Sinner, suggesting that the Italian is more in Andre Agassi's league while the Spaniard is closer to the astonishingly high standards set by the Big Three.&quot;I think Alcaraz is that all time historic legend level. Listen, Sinner's young and he's got four Majors. Maybe I'm selling him a bit short, but I think he's a tier beneath where Alcaraz is going to be. I think he's probably closer to the Agassi tier than the Djoker, Federer and Nadal tier. And I think Alcaraz is closer to the Djoker, Federer, Nadal tier than the Agassi tier,&quot; Wright added.Blatantly disapproving of Nick Wright's words about Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, one fan on X (formerly Twitter) lashed out not just at the sportscaster, but also American sports media in general.&quot;This is the problem with American sports media. Everything has to be big picture ALL THE TIME. Comparing eras, comparing legacies, using the phrase “all-time” left and right. These guys are 23 and 22 years old. Who the hell knows where they will end up in the all time rankings?? Certainly not you, Nick! Just sit back and enjoy the high level tennis, it’s fun!!,&quot; the fan wrote.The majority of other fans also rejected Wright's take.&quot;100% incorrect,&quot; one stated bluntly.&quot;Sinner is the reigning champion of US Open, AusOpen, Wimbledon, ATP Finals, and holds the nr.1 spot from more than one year straight... I'd say you have no idea what you're talking about,&quot; another chimed in.&quot;Here's something you wish you knew before you were in your 30s: tennis,&quot; weighed in yet another.&quot;Does this guy ever have a good take? He’s so wrong lol,&quot; opined one.&quot;Not sure how that’s a takeaway from the past 6 weeks of tennis but okay lol,&quot; added another, referring to Sinner and Alcaraz's most recent clashes, which both came in Major finals.&quot;Jannik Sinner was pushing me to the limit&quot; - Carlos Alcaraz after Italian avenged French Open heartbreak with Wimbledon paybackJannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz embrace after the Italian's victory in the men's singles final at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)In the men's singles final of the 2025 French Open, Jannik Sinner had multiple championship points to close out the contest against Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. However, the Italian failed to capitalize, and was made to pay heavily by the Spaniard, who ultimately ended up winning the marathon five-hour-29-minute five-setter.Later, in the Wimbledon final, it was Alcaraz who was initially in the ascendancy. Sinner though, stormed back and clinched the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his maiden title at SW19 and his fourth Grand Slam overall. In the aftermath of the result, the Spaniard reflected on the relentless pressure the World No. 1's put him under throughout the clash.&quot;He was pushing me to the limit in every point. Mentally, sometimes it's really tough to maintain the good focus during the whole match when you see the opponent just playing such great tennis. At some points I didn't know what I had to do because from the baseline I was feeling he was better than me and I couldn't do anything about it,&quot; Alcaraz said.Since the start of the 2024 tennis season, no man apart from Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz has been able to win men's singles titles at the tennis Majors. Interestingly, Novak Djokovic was the last man not named Sinner or Alcaraz to win a Grand Slam, at the 2023 US Open.