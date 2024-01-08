Coco Gauff's outfit for the 2024 Australian Open has generated considerable enthusiasm among tennis fans on social media.

Gauff kicked off her 2024 season with a successful title defense at the ASB Classic. After securing dominant wins over Claire Liu, Brenda Fruhvirtova, Varvara Gracheva, and Emma Navarro, the American took on Elina Svitolina in a blockbuster final at the WTA 250 event on Sunday (January 7).

The 19-year-old battled back from a set down to claim a 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 victory against Svitolina and secure her first title of the season. Gauff, who clinched her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, will aim to continue her success at the Australian Open, which commences on January 14.

Coco Gauff will don two outfits from the New Balance x Australian Open collection at the Melbourne Slam, with both kits following a navy and yellow color scheme. Her first ensemble includes a yellow top and skirt featuring navy accents, while the second outfit reverses the colors with a navy top and skirt complemented by yellow accents.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gauff's outfits sparked a great degree of excitement among fans, with one suggesting that it was a Grand Slam-winning kit.

"Wow this is such a Slam winning kit!!" the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another fan asserted that regardless of what Nike designed for Naomi Osaka to wear at the Australian Open, her kit wouldn't hold a candle to the American's.

"Whatever Nike gonna put on Naomi (Osaka) will not defeat this look coz this one," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Nike you're DONE," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff lavishes praise on Elina Svitolina after ASB Classic final

Coco Gauff (L) and Elina Svitolina

Following her triumph at the ASB Classic, Coco Gauff lavished praise on Elina Svitolina for making an impressive comeback to tennis after giving birth to her daughter Skai.

The teenager also joked about wanting to emulate Svitolina's "inspiring" journey, but not anytime soon.

"I’d like to congratulate Elina and your team. What you do, being a mom, coming back so fast at such a high level is inspiring. Hopefully, not anytime soon, I’ll be able to do it like you did," Coco Gauff said during the trophy presentation.

The American then expressed satisfaction with her ability to pull off the win despite not performing at her best during the match.

"I don’t know if I was expecting this result, but I’m really happy with how I managed to play today. I think today level-wise was definitely not my best match or best level this week, but sometimes when you win when you’re not playing your best, it makes you feel more satisfied," she said.

Coco Gauff will aim to deliver a strong performance at this year's Australian Open. The American exited the Melbourne Slam in the fourth round in 2023, suffering a straight-sets defeat to Jelena Ostapenko.