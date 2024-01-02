"This is how you start out the New Year" - Serena Williams kicks off 2024 with gym workout

Serena Williams kicked off 2024 with a gym workout all while encouraging her fans to follow suit.

Williams announced her decision to retire from professional tennis in August 2022. She has stated that the 2022 US Open would serve as the final tournament of her illustrious career.

Since then, the 42-year-old has been enjoying her post-retirement life, immersing herself in a myriad of enriching experiences — from attending prestigious events across the globe to diligently tending to her diverse business ventures, she has embraced every opportunity that comes her way.

Furthermore, on August 22, 2023, Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, into the world.

Recently, the 23-time Grand Slam champion took to social media to share a video of herself in a gym. In the video, the former World No. 1 expressed that everyone should motivate themselves and commence the New Year with a gym session.

"This is how you start out the New Year, you come to the gym, and you get it in. Let's go," Williams said.

"What an unbelievable career Serena Williams had" - Andy Murray

Wimbledon Championships 2019

Last year, during an interview with Sky Sports, Andy Murray was all praises for Serena Williams, hailing her as a legend of the game. He stated that Williams consistently serves as an inspiration for aspiring female players, who often credit her as the driving force behind their decision to take up the sport.

"You listen to all of the players talking about her [Serena Williams] and so many of the young up-and-coming female players talk about how much she inspired them to pick up a racquet," Murray said in October.

Murray expressed that the 23-time Grand Slam champion had played a significant role in the careers of numerous young tennis players, serving as a direct or indirect source of inspiration.

The three-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged Williams' remarkable career and emphasized that she transcended the sport itself, becoming a figure of immense stature.

"Serena has been a huge part of all of their careers, that's how long she dominated for and how long she was on the tour for. It's obviously sad for tennis that she chose to retire but what an unbelievable career she had, and she did a lot for the sport, but she was a lot bigger than that. She inspired a lot of people across the world," Murray said.

Andy Murray and Serena Williams had paired up for mixed doubles during the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

