"This is a wild caption after just giving birth to your first child" - Tennis fans react to Naomi Osaka hinting at a comeback days after giving birth

Naomi Osaka cheekily hinting at a comeback following the birth of her first child has sparked joy and excitement among several tennis fans.

In January, Osaka announced that she was expecting her first child with long-time boyfriend and professional rapper Cordae. The couple held a gender reveal party in June and shared that they were expecting a baby girl.

During his performance at Calgary Stampede in Canada on July 8, Cordae announced the birth of their daughter and revealed that they had named their newborn Shai.

On Friday, July 14, Osaka took to social media and shared a partial image of her newborn daughter wearing a tennis-themed onesie. The former World No. 1 also hinted at her imminent comeback after the "cool little intermission."

"Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program," Naomi Osaka tweeted.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka 🏾 Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program 🎾✌🏾💕 https://t.co/M6jZXqbRMm

A fan joked that only Naomi Osaka would post such a "wild caption" shortly after giving birth.

"This is a wild caption after just giving birth to your first child. Only Naomi," the fan commented.

Myles David @TunedIntoTennis only Naomi NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka 🏾 Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program 🎾✌🏾💕 https://t.co/M6jZXqbRMm This is a wild caption after just giving birth to your first childonly Naomi twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta… This is a wild caption after just giving birth to your first child 😂😂 only Naomi twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta…

Another fan suggested that Ashleigh Barty draw inspiration from Osaka and share a similar caption announcing her comeback. The Australian recently welcomed her first child with her husband Garry Kissick.

"Ash Barty take notes, where is your "back to tennis" caption," the fan posted.

sim @no_backhand twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta… NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka 🏾 Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program 🎾✌🏾💕 https://t.co/M6jZXqbRMm @/ashbarty take notes, where is your “back to tennis” caption @/ashbarty take notes, where is your “back to tennis” caption 😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta…

"Wait she's coming back to tennis? Iga count your days!!!" another fan chimed in.

Incognito Period @MyDaleyVibes



Iga count your days!!! NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka 🏾 Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program 🎾✌🏾💕 https://t.co/M6jZXqbRMm Wait shes coming back to Tennis?Iga count your days!!! twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta… Wait shes coming back to Tennis?Iga count your days!!! twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta…

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Ken King @onunwabifra @naomiosaka And soon, that baby will say, "that's my mom there" pointing to the court where you're unleashing those devastating shots. Congrats. Can't wait to see you back on court and winning. @naomiosaka And soon, that baby will say, "that's my mom there" pointing to the court where you're unleashing those devastating shots. Congrats. Can't wait to see you back on court and winning.

Sithasomlilo @Sithasomlilo NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka 🏾 Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program 🎾✌🏾💕 https://t.co/M6jZXqbRMm When the world needed her the most, she reappeared🥳! twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta… When the world needed her the most, she reappeared🥳! twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta… https://t.co/VRr8Z0pCjB

Richard Flowers @richardflours NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka 🏾 Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program 🎾✌🏾💕 https://t.co/M6jZXqbRMm Oh she’s coming for the AO title twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta… Oh she’s coming for the AO title twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta…

Kgaogelo @KaayGee27 🏾 twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta… NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka 🏾 Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program 🎾✌🏾💕 https://t.co/M6jZXqbRMm Real tennis is coming back Real tennis is coming back 🙏🏾 twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta…

"It made me upset because I’ve never missed an Australian Open" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka won the 2021 Australian Open

In an interview with Vogue prior to the birth of her child, Naomi Osaka expressed her excitement about her impending return to tennis.

She mentioned that the time away from the sport during her pregnancy allowed her to gain a deeper appreciation for it.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity [to play] again. I’ve been playing tennis since I was three, and I think it’s one of those things where I needed to take a step back to appreciate it more. I also just really want to see fans again. During COVID, the distance hit me really hard," she said.

She also shared her feelings about following the 2023 Australian Open, revealing that it was upsetting to miss out on the action as she had never been absent from the Grand Slam before.

“I remember following the Australian Open a little bit earlier this year, and it made me upset because I’ve never missed an Australian Open," she said.

Osaka acknowledged that while she wouldn't trade the experience of having her first child for anything, it was challenging to watch other players compete while she was on the sidelines.

“It was kind of hard to cope with those feelings of wanting to be there really badly. I wouldn’t trade this for the world, but it was just hard to watch everyone competing over there [while I was] sitting out," she added.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

Poll : 0 votes