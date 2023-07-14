"This is a wild caption after just giving birth to your first child" - Tennis fans react to Naomi Osaka hinting at a comeback days after giving birth

Naomi Osaka cheekily hinting at a comeback following the birth of her first child has sparked joy and excitement among several tennis fans.
In January, Osaka announced that she was expecting her first child with long-time boyfriend and professional rapper Cordae. The couple held a gender reveal party in June and shared that they were expecting a baby girl.
During his performance at Calgary Stampede in Canada on July 8, Cordae announced the birth of their daughter and revealed that they had named their newborn Shai.
On Friday, July 14, Osaka took to social media and shared a partial image of her newborn daughter wearing a tennis-themed onesie. The former World No. 1 also hinted at her imminent comeback after the "cool little intermission."
"Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program," Naomi Osaka tweeted.
A fan joked that only Naomi Osaka would post such a "wild caption" shortly after giving birth.
"This is a wild caption after just giving birth to your first child. Only Naomi," the fan commented.
Another fan suggested that Ashleigh Barty draw inspiration from Osaka and share a similar caption announcing her comeback. The Australian recently welcomed her first child with her husband Garry Kissick.
"Ash Barty take notes, where is your "back to tennis" caption," the fan posted.
"Wait she's coming back to tennis? Iga count your days!!!" another fan chimed in.
"It made me upset because I’ve never missed an Australian Open" - Naomi Osaka
In an interview with Vogue prior to the birth of her child, Naomi Osaka expressed her excitement about her impending return to tennis.
She mentioned that the time away from the sport during her pregnancy allowed her to gain a deeper appreciation for it.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity [to play] again. I’ve been playing tennis since I was three, and I think it’s one of those things where I needed to take a step back to appreciate it more. I also just really want to see fans again. During COVID, the distance hit me really hard," she said.
She also shared her feelings about following the 2023 Australian Open, revealing that it was upsetting to miss out on the action as she had never been absent from the Grand Slam before.
“I remember following the Australian Open a little bit earlier this year, and it made me upset because I’ve never missed an Australian Open," she said.
Osaka acknowledged that while she wouldn't trade the experience of having her first child for anything, it was challenging to watch other players compete while she was on the sidelines.
“It was kind of hard to cope with those feelings of wanting to be there really badly. I wouldn’t trade this for the world, but it was just hard to watch everyone competing over there [while I was] sitting out," she added.
