Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s collective Grand Slam count has now surpassed that of the ’90s-born players such as Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tennis fans have shared their reactions to this.

With his maiden Grand Slam win at the 2024 Australian Open, Sinner joined Alcaraz in becoming the second player born in the 2000s to lift a Major. The duo has notched up three Grand Slams between them, with the Spaniard winning the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. They have a perfect record in Major finals.

22-year-old Sinner and 20-year-old Alcaraz have thus leapfrogged the players born in the '90s, who have collected just two such titles in total.

Dominic Thiem was the first '90s-born player to win a Grand Slam (the 2020 US Open) after Milos Raonic fell short in the 2016 Wimbledon final against Andy Murray. The Austrian has featured in three other Major finals, losing twice to Rafael Nadal and once to Novak Djokovic. Thiem won the US Open by defeating another '90s-born player, Alexander Zverev, in the final.

Casper Ruud has made three Grand Slam finals, losing each to Nadal, Alcaraz, and Djokovic. Stefanos Tsitsipas has featured in two finals. He was defeated by the Serb both times. Matteo Berrettini and Nick Kyrgios, too, were defeated by Djokovic in the Wimbledon finals.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev has now featured in a staggering six Grand Slam finals, winning just one when he beat Djokovic at the 2021 US Open. In the remaining five finals, the Russian lost twice to Nadal, twice to the Serb, and once against Jannik Sinner.

Several tennis fans shared their reactions to the misfortunes of the '90s-born players. One fan opined that they had to battle against peak Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic.

"The 1990s players were among the most unfortunate, being thrown to the jaws of the big three in their primes. Crazy to see the younger generation already making their mark now," the fan said.

Other fans, however, noted that the older generation hasn’t been able to make a mark despite the diminishing dominance of the Big 3.

“Well they can’t seem to win one now either,” one fan said.

Carlos Alcaraz won 2023 Wimbledon by defeating four-time defending champion Djokovic in the final. Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, won the 2024 Australian Open by defeating the 10-time champion in the semifinal.

“The guys from the 2000s are already better than the 90s ones though,” another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Jannik Sinner on why 2000's players have been more successful than the 90's generation: "We believe in ourselves"

Jannik Sinner has now bagged three wins against Novak Djokovic. Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune, meanwhile, have collected two each. All three players have managed to defeat the World No. 1 in the decisive stages of significant events.

Following his latest win over the Serb at the 2024 Australian Open, Sinner was asked why his generation has been more successful than the previous one. He opined that each of the three brings something unique to the table.

"First of all, we are a little bit, me, Carlos, and Holger, every one of us is a different player. I feel like also mentally, everyone is different, attitude on the court is different," the World No. 4 said in a press conference (via CNN).

He added that they have one thing in common — self-belief.

“But what I think we have in common is we believe in ourselves in one way, and this helps a lot because in tennis when you believe it's a huge amount already,” Jannik Sinner said.

