Novak Djokovic was left furious after he was forced to perform a doping test just hours before his Davis Cup clash. In light of this incident, Russian tennis player Natalia Vikhlyantseva recalled a similar incident she faced on the tour in 2018.

Djokovic took on Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Davis Cup. Just an hour and a half before the match, the Serb was forced to carry out a doping test by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Despite the distraction, he kept his cool and defeated the Brit 6-4, 6-4 to guide his team into the semi-finals.

However, during his on-court interview, the 24-time Grand Slam champion said it was an "illogical situation", something he has never come across in his 20-year-long career. The Serb said:

"I had a brief discussion with people from the anti-doping agency. I didn't believe that they made such a decision, in 20 and more years of my career, it never happened to me that an hour and a half before the match, I needed to go for doping control. Illogical situation and decision."

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday (November 24), Vikhlyantseva recalled an incident from 2018 during the St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy, when doping officers came to her hotel room on matchday at six in the morning. She was compelled to take the test as the supervisor said refusing was against the rules. Vikhlyantseva wrote:

"I remember during St. Petersburg WTA in 2018 before my match, doping officers came at 6 am to my hotel room. I tried to convince them that it's my match day and they can't bother me before match, but decided to pass doping test. Supervisor told me that it was against rules."

The 26-year-old Natalia Vikhlyantseva has a career-high ranking of 54. She has not played on the tour since August 2022.

Novak Djokovic on doping test officials: "They act as if they don't understand anything"

Djokovic in action at the 2023 Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic criticized the doping officials for not being understanding. He opined that the officials should respect boundaries and make an effort to understand that it is a sport. The Serb said:

"It will probably be misinterpreted, but this is unheard of. There are some boundaries and understanding, and they act as if they don't understand anything about what is happening here, that it is a sport."

The Serb maintained that he has nothing against doping tests but found no logic in carrying it out before a match. He added:

"I support testing myself or anyone - a hundred times, no problem, but not before the match. When I'm done, come, test, I didn't see any reason or logic, but it is what it is."

At the Davis Cup, Djokovic and team will face Italy in the semi-finals. The World No. 1 is expected to square off against Jannik Sinner, which will mark their third meeting this month. He leads Sinner 4-1 in the head-to-head.

