Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige Lorenze responds to idea of American taking her last name after 'perfect' proposal

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze are a power couple of the tennis world. The duo recently got engaged, and Lorenze had the perfect reaction for a fan that suggested the tennis star take on her last name.Paul and Lorenze began dating in September 2022 and made their relationship official a month later. Since making their romance public, the couple have often given fans glimpses of their life together, with Lorenze frequently travelling to tournaments to show her support for the American.On July 14, Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze announced that they were engaged. Most recently, Paul shared snaps of the couple's trip to Nantucket, Massachusetts, writing,“What a week.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to this, Lorenze commented,“It was perfect.”She also responded to a fan who suggested the tennis star take her last name, writing,“😂😂😂.”Via Tommy Paul's InstagramPaul and Lorenze were most recently seen together at the Wimbledon Championships, where the influencer and brand owner cheered for the American as he competed at the grass-court Major.Paige Lorenze open up about supporting Tommy Paul during tournamentsPaul and Lorenze at the Cinch Championships (Image Source: Getty)Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze have been in the spotlight since they went public with their relationship in 2022. While the influencer often travels with her boyfriend to support him at tournaments, she once revealed that Paul isn't demanding or superstitions when she's in his player's box, telling Interview Magazine,“He is the least needy boyfriend, first of all. He’s so supportive of me. He wants me to be doing what makes me happy. And as much as he wants me at every tournament, he totally understands. We just have such good communication. We’ve built out a really healthy relationship where he’s not dependent on me. He’s not superstitious. And it’s not an unhealthy sporting relationship where, if I’m not doing something in the box a certain way, he’s going to spiral.”She went on to add the American has stayed humble despite his success on the tennis courts,“He doesn’t have that crazy that a lot of tennis players have. He’s just very humble, and I look up to him a lot in that sense. With him, what you see is what you get, and that’s how he is as a partner as well. He’s the best.”On the tennis end of things, Tommy Paul most recently competed at the Wimbledon Championships, where he was knocked out in the second round by an unseeded Sebastian Ofner. Up next, he will compete at the National Bank Open scheduled to take place in Montreal, Canada later this month.