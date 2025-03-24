Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze drops 2-word reaction to France Tiafoe's partner Ayan Broomfield's all-black Miami Open look

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze was admittedly head over heels for Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's dress choice for the 2025 Miami Open. Lorenze and Broomfield are good friends and have been spotted attending tournaments together several times.

Lorenze is a social media influencer with over 932,000 followers on Instagram. She is also an entrepreneur who founded her lifestyle brand, Dairy Boy, in 2021. In 2022, she began dating World No. 13 Paul.

Ayan Broomfield, meanwhile, was a budding tennis pro who competed on the women's circuit until 2020. Having peaked at 680th in the WTA rankings, the 27-year-old stopped playing due to burnout and injuries and has since supported her boyfriend, Frances Tiafoe, in his on-court pursuits.

Earlier on Sunday (March 23), Broomfield showed off the all-black outfit in Tiafoe's third-round outing at the Miami Open last week. The American looked stunning as she paired a black long-sleeved bodysuit with black pants.

Lorenze, who also hung out with the former WTA pro at last year's Miami Open, felt that her friend looked gorgeous, going by her like and reply on the post.

"So gorgie," Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze wrote in the comments to Ayan Broomfield's Instagram post on Sunday.

Via Ayan Broomfield's Instagram post replies

Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, reached the second week at the Florida event on account of his 7-5, 7-6(5) victory against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Saturday (March 22). The World No. 17 will be eager to turn his season around when he takes on 17th-seeded Arthur Fils for a quarterfinal spot, having compiled a mediocre 5-5 win/loss record before arriving at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Tommy Paul, meanwhile, exited the 2025 Miami Open on Sunday (March 23), going out 2-6, 6-7(4) to the in-form 23rd-seeded Francisco Cerundolo. The American failed to make an impact during this year's Sunshine Double after a career-best start to his ATP Tour season.

Tommy Paul achieved his career-high ATP ranking in January

Tommy Paul lost in the third round of the Miami Masters | Image Source: Getty

Tommy Paul began the year with a semifinal result at the Adelaide International in January, where he lost in three sets to eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime. He backed up his run at the ATP 250 tournament by recording his second career quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open.

While Paul was bested by eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev in four sets, he achieved a new career-high ranking of ninth in the world the following week.

Although he reached the semifinals of the Dallas Open in February, the American has considerably slowed down in the last few weeks. He exited the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in the second round against her fellow countryman Marcos Giron. He then managed to win four games in his fourth-round defeat to 2024 finalist Daniil Medvedev at the Indian Wells Masters.

