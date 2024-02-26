Tommy Paul’s girlfriend Paige Lorenze was in awe of Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend Ayan Broomfield as the latter posed in ski attire while attending the Palm Tree Music Festival.

Broomfield, a Canadian tennis player and social media influencer, spent the weekend on the slopes in Aspen, Colorado with her friends. Several other known figures chose Aspen as their weekend destination, including Broomfield’s compatriot, former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard.

Paige Lorenze, the girlfriend of Frances Tiafoe’s colleague and friend Tommy Paul, also joined Broomfield on the trip. The duo seemed to have the time of their lives as they showed off their dance moves and posed for pictures together.

Ayan Broomfield also attended the Palm Tree Music Festival with a star-studded line-up including Kygo, David Guetta and The Chainsmokers. She wore an attire similar to the one Lorenze wore during her skiing session.

Broomfield’s highlights from the event caught the eye of Tommy Paul’s girlfriend and she shared her reaction alongside Frances Tiafoe.

Tommy Paul on his rivalry with fellow Americans: "The goal is not to be ahead of Ben Shelton, or Frances Tiafoe"

The four American tennis players alongside Felix Auger-Aliassime and Francisco Cerundolo at Laver Cup 2023

Four Americans: Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton, currently feature in the top 20 of the world rankings. In the past couple of years, Fritz has cemented his place as the top American men’s tennis player. The former World No. 5 has been a regular member of the top 10 since 2022, barring his brief exit earlier this year.

The remaining three players, meanwhile, have yet to leapfrog Fritz to earn the accolade of being the highest-ranked player from their country. In 2023, Frances Tiafoe broke into the top 10 for the very first time but is currently placed 16th.

Tommy Paul, meanwhile, has produced some noteworthy results in recent months. The former World No. 12 won his second career title at the Dallas Open earlier in February and was the runner-up at the Delray Beach Open against Fritz. He is currently the second-best American and holds the World No. 14 spot.

21-year-old Ben Shelton has been ranked as high as World No. 15 so far in his young career. He is currently the fourth-best American, placed in the 17th position in the rankings.

Speaking about their tight competition, Tommy Paul recently said during a press conference at the Dallas Open:

"I think we’re all pretty aware of our rankings and where we sit in the American race. But all of our goals are to win tournaments and get in the Top 10 or get in the Top 5 or win big tournaments."

The 2023 Australian Open semifinalist further said he is more focused on being at the top of the game than on his competition with his compatriots.

"I mean that’s the goal for me, I’m not speaking for everybody, But for me, it [the goal] is not to be ahead of Ben, or not to be ahead of Tiafoe. It’s to be at the top of the game, be up there playing those guys in the finals of the biggest tournaments. That’s the biggest thing for me," he said.

Paul, Tiafoe, Fritz and Shelton are now gearing up for the ATP 500 Mexican Open in Acapulco (February 26-March 2).