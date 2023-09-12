“Top ten again” - Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend Sophia Thomalla delighted by German's ranking boost following US Open run

Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend Sophia Thomalla recently celebrated the German climbing back to the top 10 in the ATP rankings after the 2023 US Open.

Zverev, who was ranked 12th before the New York Major, defeated Aleksandar Vukic, Grigor Dimitrov, Daniel Altmaier, and Jannik Sinner to make it to the last eight. He then lost to 2022 US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Zverev’s impressive performance earned him 360 points to move him up to 10th spot in the rankings, making him the highest-ranked German. The 26-year-old previously achieved his career-high ranking of World No. 2 in June 2022.

Thomalla posted a picture of the updated rankings on her Instagram story on Tuesday, September 12.

"Top ten again 😎," Thomalla wrote on Instagram.

The post also highlighted some other remarkable movements in the rankings following the conclusion of the US Open.

This included Ben Shelton’s leap from 47th to 19th, Novak Djokovic’s reclaiming of the No. 1 spot and Andrey Rublev’s rise from eighth to sixth rank. Dominic Stricker’s breakthrough into the top 100 after he moved from 128th all the way to 90th also found a mention.

Sophia Thomalla, who is an actress, model, and TV presenter, has been dating Alexander Zverev since 2020. She often accompanies him to his tournaments and cheers him on from the stands.

"My biggest weapon was taken away" - Alexander Zverev blames injury for US Open QF loss

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the 2023 US Open quarterfinals.

In the post-match press conference, Zverev admitted that he did not play well against the Spaniard. He explained that he felt pain in his left hamstring during the second set, which affected his ability to serve effectively.

"I was in the match the first set, yeah. I could have broken, it could have gone my way, it didn't. Then the second set I felt something in my hamstring, glute, left side. I couldn't push off on my serve anymore," he said.

Zverev added that his serve was his biggest weapon and not being able to use it properly had a huge impact on his game.

"My serve speed was down quite a lot compared to the other days. Against him especially I needed a good serving day otherwise it would have been difficult," he said.

"Yeah, I think my biggest weapon was kind of taken away after the first set, and yeah, it's difficult to even compete if you don't have that."

Carlos Alcaraz eventually lost to third seed Daniil Medvedev in a four-set thriller in the semifinals on Saturday.