Jessica Pegula reacted to a fan’s selfie goof-up after her Citi Open win against Elina Svitolina.

In the battle of former World No. 3s, Jessica Pegula took on Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open on Friday, August 4. The tournament top seed staged an outstanding comeback in front of the home crowd, prevailing 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 after two hours and eight minutes of grueling tennis. This was Jessica Pegula’s third consecutive victory over Elina Svitolina in their four-match rivalry.

In the on-court that followed, the World No. 4 admitted to feeling ‘tired’ after the tough match and the existing humid conditions, but she didn't stopped to interact with the spectators nonetheless. Pegula signed autographs and clicked selfies with fans.

One tennis fan’s interaction, however, did not go as planned. The person desired to take a selfie with the American No. 1, but due to the considerable distance between the court and the stands, the fan could not figure out a way to incorporate everyone in one frame.

Pegula, however, remained patient and calmly directed the person to the right position.

“If you go the other way, it’s better. Like turn. No, like turn your body. No, no, no, no,” she said, until a young girl, presumably his daughter, understood the tennis player’s instructions.

The Guadalajara champion then happily posed for the selfie.

She later reacted to the hilarious incident on social media.

“Tough,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

"Humidity can make it harder to breathe a little bit" – Jessica Pegula on the trying conditions at 2023 Citi Open in Washington, D. C.

Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina at the 2023 Citi Open in Washington, D. C.

Numerous tennis players at the ongoing Citi Open have complained about the extreme weather conditions in Washington, D. C. While the temperatures aren’t high, the humidity has made it difficult for the athletes to perform at their highest level. It is worth noting that the situation was similar last year as well.

Following her win over Elina Svitolina, Jessica Pegula admitted to feeling a little breathless throughout the match.

“The humidity definitely can play a big role. The ball sometimes will get heavier. There is a lot of moisture in the air. It can make it harder to breathe a little bit, feel like you're not really getting air,” she said.

“Just some days are tougher than others and you have to battle the conditions,” she added.

Despite the struggles, the American will be happy to have earned a consequential win over Elina Svitolina, as she prepares to reclaim her World No. 3 spot come Monday.

Pegula is in pursuit of her third career title, and her second in the event. She lifted her maiden WTA title at the Citi Open back in 2019.

The top seed will now take on Maria Sakkari in the semifinals on Saturday. The winner will face either Coco Gauff or Ludmilla Samsonova in the Sunday’s summit clash.