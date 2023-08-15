Iga Swiatek recently won praise from tennis fans for supporting rivals Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka and criticizing the WTA over late-night matches.

Prior to starting her campaign at the Cincinnati Open in Mason, Ohio, Swiatek spoke against the scheduling and highlighted the need to arrange proper breaks for players so that they can recover well during an event.

She learned about Elena Rybakina's delayed semifinal, which ended at 3 am one morning during the Canadian Open, during the pre-tournament press conference. Voicing her concern, she said:

“For sure, weather is something we can’t really predict, but maybe we should focus more on what is healthy for players because we have to compete every week."

Swiatek had raised a similar demand earlier this year after the Italian Open. She reiterated her demand, saying

“Aryna [Sabalenka] played the first day and she honestly said she was exhausted and couldn’t recover from Madrid. I requested to play second day but because of my request, I was always scheduled for the second match of the night session. It’s pretty hard to handle it when you have to play in the middle of the night for a couple of weeks."

Impressed with Swiatek's stance on the issue, tennis fans took to Twitter to appreciate her. One user wrote:

"Oh she didn't hold back on anything. And explicitly sided with both Sabalenka and Rybakina."

A fan stated Swiatek spoke like an honest No. 1.

"As the true number one she is. Not speaking only when affects her!!! Great Iga!!!," the fan wrote.

Another user expressed joy over Iga Swiatek's concern for her competitors, including Rybakina and Sabalenka.

"Drag them Iga. So glad you backed Elena and Aryna. Enough is enough. WTA caring more about money than their players is not acceptable. Calling for changes just in time since they increased the amount of mandatory tournaments," the user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

"I asked the WTA for some data to see if people are watching matches that start past 10 pm, I didn't get anything" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek in action: Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023

During the same press conference, Iga Swiatek opened up about a conversation she had with the WTA over the late-night matches where she asked the organization to produce some data on the numbers of viewers that watched such matches.

“I understand that we have to adjust to broadcasters and everything, but I also asked the WTA for some data to see if people are watching matches that start past 10 pm. I didn’t get anything, but it would be easier to actually understand that it makes sense to play that late," she said.

She further argued that as per her understanding, people only watched only opening matches of a night session.

“What I hear just from the people around me, they’re always watching the first match of a night session and I don’t actually know if they’re staying to watch the second one,” Iga Swiatek said.

The well-being of players in any sport should never be compromised, and there is a clear need for a change in scheduling to ensure a proper balance among all the stakeholders involved.