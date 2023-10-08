Martina Navratilova has joined former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines in calling out Roanoke City Council Member Peter Volosin for his response to the controversy involving a transgender athlete's inclusion in the Roanoke College women's swim team.

On Thursday, October 5, members of the Roanoke College women's swim team held a news conference and urged the NCAA to prevent trans athletes from competing in women’s sports. This call for action came in response to a trans student, reportedly a former top-10 male swimmer, being allowed to join the women's team after taking a season off while transitioning.

Following the press conference, several city leaders and civic groups united to share their support for transgender athletes in a letter titled "Hate Has No Place in Roanoke." Among the signatories was City Council Member Peter Volosin.

Volosin also shared a message for female athletes who suffered defeat against transgender athletes, stating that their attempts to restrict trans athletes' participation was "selfish." He also advised the female athletes to instead focus on "training harder."

"In some ways that’s a bit selfish, I should have beat this person, I should have gotten first place, if you should do that, you should be training harder, period," he said. (via WLSL 10 News).

Riley Gaines, a vocal opponent of trans athletes participating in women's sports, shared Volosin's quotes on social media and criticized him for his "ignorant" and "infuriating" advice to female athletes. She also urged voters to remember his "anti-woman" sentiments at the next ballot election.

"He also says we should place the burden of trans individuals mental health on our own shoulders as their well-being is more important than ours. And if you don't do those things, you're selfish," Gaines posted.

""Train harder" is the most ignorant, arrogant, and infuriating response to women saying NO to men in our sports. When you see Volosin on the ballot next election, remember he's anti-woman," she added.

Martina Navratilova seconded Gaines' critique and denounced Peter Volosin as a "massive moron."

"Peter Volosin is a massive moron. Try harder my a**…," Navratilova posted.

Screengrab from Twitter

Martina Navratilova lauds Roanoke College swim team for defending women's rights after protest over transgender student inclusion

Martina Navratilova

The Roanoke College women's swim team protested against the inclusion of a transgender athlete on their team. They raised their concerns about feeling abandoned by the authorities at the 'NCAA - Save Women' event.

Martina Navratilova, who has time and again voiced her opposition to the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports, praised the female athletes for their initiative.

"Well done girls!!! This is exactly what it will take to change the rules!" she posted.

Screengrab from Twitter

Martina Navratilova recently also opened up about the abuse she received for expressing her concerns regarding the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports.