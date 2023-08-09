Serena Williams, Alexander Zverev and other tennis players have applauded Caroline Wozniacki’s efforts as she made a winning comeback on tour at the ongoing 2023 Canadian Open.

Wozniacki, who initially retired from tennis more than three years ago at the 2020 Australian Open, came out of retirement at the WTA 1000 event in Montreal. She played her first match against Australia’s Kimberly Birrell on Tuesday, August 8.

The Dane made a slow start, losing her opening service game. She, however, broke her opponent back in the very next game. Wozniacki was broken yet again in the fifth game of the opening set, but the 33-year-old gave a firm response this time around, not allowing another service break throughout the match. She rushed to victory with a score of 6-2, 6-2.

The clash marked Caroline Wozniacki’s first win as a mother. The Dane welcomed two children, daughter Olivia and son James in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

“3 years, 8 Months, 2 kids later! We are back baby!! Feels good to get the W today!” the 2018 Australian Open champion wrote on Instagram.

Tennis players were amazed by Wozniacki’s fighting spirit and her immediate return to winning ways despite a break of more than three-and-half years.

Her former colleague and close friend Serena Williams showed her appreciation in the comments under the post.

“Love it!” Serena Williams wrote.

Serena Williams on Instagram

Alexander Zverev too applauded the 33-year-old on making a stunning start to her second chapter.

“Two kids later. She’s backkkk. Yessss @carowozniacki,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

“Also awesome job to the playershusband @davidlee,” he joked, complimenting the Dane’s husband and former NBA player.

Alexander Zverev on Instagram

Several others athletes, including tennis players such as Hubert Hurkacz and Agnieska Radwanska, showed their support as well.

Athletes on Instagram

"I still want to be the best player I can be" – Caroline Wozniacki after Canadian Open 1R win

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 Canadian Open

In her press conference at the Canadian Open, Caroline Wozniacki reflected on her win over Kimberly Birrell. She noted that while it was just her first match in more than three years, she worked hard to be in good shape ahead of her return.

“I have always worked very hard to ensure my physical condition. I put in a lot of effort to get here in good shape,” Wozniacki, who gave birth to son James in October 2022, said.

The former World No. 1 said that she was satisfied with her physical level during the match.

“When you play in matches, it's always different. We cannot reproduce the situation in training. I was satisfied to see how my body reacted today,” she added.

Caroline Wozniacki also made an ambitious admission about her tennis return and explained that she is good at compartmentalizing her family and career.

“I still want to be the best player I can be, and I've always been good at compartmentalizing. When I'm on the court, I'm there 100%, I give everything I have, and when I'm with my children, it's because I did what I had to do on the short and I'm 100% with them” she said.

Wozniacki, who is through to the second round of the Canadian Open, now awaits a tough test from reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova on Wednesday, August 9.