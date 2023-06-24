"Ukrainians are the biggest problem & most abusive" - Tennis fans fuming after Aryna Sabalenka reveals how she was verbally abused and made to cry

Aryna Sabalenka recently revealed that the coach of a Ukrainian player once came up to her and said that he was "glad" that she lost. The Belarusian's shocking revelation has once again brought tennis fans to her defense.

The World No. 2's ordeal due to her nationality continues with this accusation. Over the past few months, the Belarusian has been subjected to much criticism from both the media and the Ukrainian players. From denied handshakes to awkward questions at press conferences, Sabalenka has experienced them all.

The 2023 Australian Open winner recently spoke to L'Equipe and revealed shocking details about an unnamed Ukrainian player. Elaborating further, the World No. 2 recalled a horrifying incident in which the coach of an Ukrainian player nonchalantly expressed his joy regarding her loss on the tour. She further added that that incident scarred her and made her "cry like a baby."

Sabalenka went on to allege that the coach continued to verbally abuse her by shouting that she was "throwing the bombs" over Ukraine.

"One day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war', Aryna Sabalenka said.

Soon after this accusation, tennis fans sympathized with the reigning Grand Slam winner and expressed hatred for such abuse.

A visibly furious fan said that the Ukrainians are the biggest problem within the tennis world and called for their ban from the tour.

"Within the tennis world, Ukrainians are THE BIGGEST problem and the most abusive; It’s honestly ridiculous. I say ban Ukrainian players for abuse."

Saiffers 🍽 @SaifSmacks



Within the tennis world, Ukrainians are THE BIGGEST problem and the most abusive.



They paint themselves as victims, but then they spew abuse like this and attack players.



It’s honestly ridiculous. I say ban Ukrainian players for abuse. The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Aryna Sabalenka:



“1 day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war’? Aryna Sabalenka:“1 day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war’? https://t.co/qrMz7gEeh6 I said it once, and I’ll say it againWithin the tennis world, Ukrainians are THE BIGGEST problem and the most abusive.They paint themselves as victims, but then they spew abuse like this and attack players.It’s honestly ridiculous. I say ban Ukrainian players for abuse. twitter.com/thetennislette… I said it once, and I’ll say it againWithin the tennis world, Ukrainians are THE BIGGEST problem and the most abusive.They paint themselves as victims, but then they spew abuse like this and attack players.It’s honestly ridiculous. I say ban Ukrainian players for abuse. twitter.com/thetennislette…

Another fan vouched for the accused coach to be banned for an extended period of time.

"That coach needs to be banned or suspended for a looong period of time."

#1 mookie stan 🫶 @slaymilagiorgi twitter.com/TheTennisLette… The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Aryna Sabalenka:



“1 day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war’? Aryna Sabalenka:“1 day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war’? https://t.co/qrMz7gEeh6 That coach needs to be banned or suspended for a looong period of time That coach needs to be banned or suspended for a looong period of time 🙏 twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Rodney @RottenKnee23 The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Aryna Sabalenka:



“1 day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war’? Aryna Sabalenka:“1 day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war’? https://t.co/qrMz7gEeh6 This is appalling behavior. I’m almost positive this was Tsurenko’s coach. If tennis were to place “bans” on anyone, it should be people who behave like this. twitter.com/thetennislette… This is appalling behavior. I’m almost positive this was Tsurenko’s coach. If tennis were to place “bans” on anyone, it should be people who behave like this. twitter.com/thetennislette…

Arianna @AriannaTenisci @TheTennisLetter That coach should be suspended but clowns will try to find a way to blame Aryna for this 🤡 @TheTennisLetter That coach should be suspended but clowns will try to find a way to blame Aryna for this 🤡

Pavvy G @pavyg



Please continue to support Sabalenka The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Aryna Sabalenka:



“1 day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war’? Aryna Sabalenka:“1 day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war’? https://t.co/qrMz7gEeh6 Awful bullying of Sabalenka. Would that coach dare say that to someone like Medvedev? Absolutely not as he knows Medvedev wouldn't stand for that.Please continue to support Sabalenka @WTA @ptpaplayers she's been through a lot in recent years and I do fear for her mental health. twitter.com/thetennislette… Awful bullying of Sabalenka. Would that coach dare say that to someone like Medvedev? Absolutely not as he knows Medvedev wouldn't stand for that.Please continue to support Sabalenka @WTA @ptpaplayers she's been through a lot in recent years and I do fear for her mental health. twitter.com/thetennislette…

Alex (Truth Hurts)! @Alex65362868

WTA should protect all players and don’t allow bullying.

Sadly, WTA is part of the problem and doesn’t have independent leadership to advocate for equality and inclusion. The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Aryna Sabalenka:



“1 day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war’? Aryna Sabalenka:“1 day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war’? https://t.co/qrMz7gEeh6 You and no other player should be subjected to emotional torture.WTA should protect all players and don’t allow bullying.Sadly, WTA is part of the problem and doesn’t have independent leadership to advocate for equality and inclusion. twitter.com/TheTennisLette… You and no other player should be subjected to emotional torture.WTA should protect all players and don’t allow bullying.Sadly, WTA is part of the problem and doesn’t have independent leadership to advocate for equality and inclusion. twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

Kah @kah_reads hope wta can protect Russian/Belarusian players, they did nothing wrong The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Aryna Sabalenka:



“1 day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war’? Aryna Sabalenka:“1 day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war’? https://t.co/qrMz7gEeh6 Poor Arynahope wta can protect Russian/Belarusian players, they did nothing wrong twitter.com/thetennislette… Poor Aryna 😭 hope wta can protect Russian/Belarusian players, they did nothing wrong twitter.com/thetennislette…

Usman 🇵🇰 @NooRunnn The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Aryna Sabalenka:



“1 day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war’? Aryna Sabalenka:“1 day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war’? https://t.co/qrMz7gEeh6 Ukrainian athletes are a disgrace twitter.com/TheTennisLette… Ukrainian athletes are a disgrace twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

babysalma122 @babysalma122 The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Aryna Sabalenka:



“1 day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war’? Aryna Sabalenka:“1 day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war’? https://t.co/qrMz7gEeh6 This is terrible, tjis coach must be banned from the tour, he is a walking danger twitter.com/TheTennisLette… This is terrible, tjis coach must be banned from the tour, he is a walking danger twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

"I thought that everyone is looking weird to me" - Aryna Sabalenka fears everyone hates her because of her nationality

2023 French Open - Day Twelve

Aryna Sabalenka shed some light on what goes on in her mind when she's constantly put under scrutiny due to her nationality.

Appearing in the second part of Netflix's 'Break Point,' the Belarusian expressed her fears that everyone hates her because of her being a Belarusian.

“Everyone started talking about, ‘You have to ban all the players from Russia and Belarus,’ and I thought that everyone is looking weird to me, you know? I felt like everyone hates me because of my country," Aryna Sabalenka added.

Poll : 0 votes