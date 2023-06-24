"Ukrainians are the biggest problem & most abusive" - Tennis fans fuming after Aryna Sabalenka reveals how she was verbally abused and made to cry

Aryna Sabalenka recently revealed that the coach of a Ukrainian player once came up to her and said that he was "glad" that she lost. The Belarusian's shocking revelation has once again brought tennis fans to her defense.
The World No. 2's ordeal due to her nationality continues with this accusation. Over the past few months, the Belarusian has been subjected to much criticism from both the media and the Ukrainian players. From denied handshakes to awkward questions at press conferences, Sabalenka has experienced them all.
The 2023 Australian Open winner recently spoke to L'Equipe and revealed shocking details about an unnamed Ukrainian player. Elaborating further, the World No. 2 recalled a horrifying incident in which the coach of an Ukrainian player nonchalantly expressed his joy regarding her loss on the tour. She further added that that incident scarred her and made her "cry like a baby."
Sabalenka went on to allege that the coach continued to verbally abuse her by shouting that she was "throwing the bombs" over Ukraine.
"One day a coach of a Ukrainian player told me ‘I'm glad you lost.' I went to WTA office. I cried like a baby, unable to speak. He followed me & shouted that I was throwing the bombs.. We don't support war. So what do you expect from us? That we shout 'no war', Aryna Sabalenka said.
Soon after this accusation, tennis fans sympathized with the reigning Grand Slam winner and expressed hatred for such abuse.
A visibly furious fan said that the Ukrainians are the biggest problem within the tennis world and called for their ban from the tour.
"Within the tennis world, Ukrainians are THE BIGGEST problem and the most abusive; It’s honestly ridiculous. I say ban Ukrainian players for abuse."
Another fan vouched for the accused coach to be banned for an extended period of time.
"That coach needs to be banned or suspended for a looong period of time."
Below are a few more fan reactions:
"I thought that everyone is looking weird to me" - Aryna Sabalenka fears everyone hates her because of her nationality
Aryna Sabalenka shed some light on what goes on in her mind when she's constantly put under scrutiny due to her nationality.
Appearing in the second part of Netflix's 'Break Point,' the Belarusian expressed her fears that everyone hates her because of her being a Belarusian.
“Everyone started talking about, ‘You have to ban all the players from Russia and Belarus,’ and I thought that everyone is looking weird to me, you know? I felt like everyone hates me because of my country," Aryna Sabalenka added.