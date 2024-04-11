Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal recently practiced on the clay courts in Barcelona, sparking a debate among tennis fans around the globe.

Nadal's return to the 2024 season hasn't been smooth. After taking a prolonged break due to a hip injury, he returned to the ATP Tour at the Brisbane International but bowed out in the quarterfinals.

The Spaniard faced another minor hip issue during his time Down Under, prompting him to withdraw from the Australian Open and the Qatar Open. He also pulled out of three consecutive ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo.

However, Nadal has now given his fans a glimmer of hope by arriving in Barcelona and beginning practice on the red dirt ahead of the Barcelona Open scheduled from April 13-21.

A video surfaced online on April 10, where the 'King of Clay' can be seen hitting long backhands and forehands at the Pista Rafa Nadal stadium.

Nadal's practice session in Barcelona has elicited reactions from tennis fans, with many expressing delight to see their favorite star getting quality practice on his most successful surface.

"I had underestimated how much I’d missed watching him hit on clay," one fan wrote.

"Groundstrokes including trademark hooked FH looking good (depth/power) but ofc this is a first hit. The 🎾 world has identified the serve as a 🦴of contention as it could shed light into the back situation-cu soon Rafa?" another wrote.

"I think it's super encouraging the fact that Rafa trains with spectators. Haven't seen that in a while, so i'd say the chances are quite good for Barcelona," one account tweeted.

However, some fans voiced their discontent, labeling it a 'scam' and predicting that the 37-year-old would withdraw from the French Open (May 20-June 9) just days before it begins.

"This guy is addicted to scamming at this stage of his career. Since 2023 his job has been to milk the sponsors and fool/troll the fans into buying tickets and then withdrawing. Disrespectful and nonchalant, @RafaelNadal," one fan wrote.

"Perfectly fit, another PR narrative for the RG fake miracle incoming," another added.

"He's very smart, he's waiting for his fans to buy tickets and withdraw from RG 2 days before the tournament begins. Nothing new here," one account chimed in.

Rafael Nadal casts doubts on Barcelona Open 2024 participation

Rafael Nadal pictured at The Netflix Slam

After the videos of his practice sessions on the clay courts in Barcelona went viral, Rafael Nadal shared a somewhat disappointing message with his fans on Instagram.

The Spaniard expressed uncertainty about his participation in the ATP 500 tournament in the Spanish city, stating that his decision would depend on how he felt after a few days of practice there.

"Hello from Barcelona," Nadal wrote. "First training session… with the hope of being here these days before the start of the tournament. I'm here to see how it goes... with the desire to try to play. I'll tell you about it. It's important to say that I don't want to confirm that I will play, I hope so. We'll see."

Nadal is the most successful player in the history of the Barcelona Open, having lifted the trophy a whopping 12 times (2005-2009, 2011-2013, 2016-2018 and 2021).

