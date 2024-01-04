United Cup 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 8

Day 8 of the 2024 United Cup will bring the quarterfinal stage of the tournament to a close.

Germany and Greece will battle it out for the last remaining semifinal spot. World No. 8 Maria Sakkari and three-time Major champion Angelique Kerber will kick off the day's proceedings.

While Sakkari won both of her singles ties in straight sets, Kerber is yet to get a singles win under her belt. Top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev will take to the court after that.

Their rivalry dates back to 2018, with Tsitsipas leading Zverev 9-4 in the head-to-head. Their previous encounter took place at the 2023 Paris Masters, with the Greek coming out on top in straight sets.

The mixed doubles tie will likely pit Tsitsipas and Sakkari against Zverev and Kerber. The Greeks made it to the semifinals last year and will be eyeing to do the same once again. The German contingent, on the other hand, will try to reach this stage for the first time.

Whoever wins this quarterfinal showdown will face home favorites Australia in the semifinal. The hosts eliminated Serbia in the quarterfinals, with Alex de Minaur's win over Novak Djokovic making headlines all over.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 8 of United Cup 2024

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Evening session - (2) Greece vs (16) Germany

Starting at 5:30 p.m. local time: Maria Sakkari vs Angelique Kerber.

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev,

Followed by: Mixed doubles match.

Where to watch the United Cup 2024?

Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas will lead Team Greece in the quarterfinals of the 2024 United Cup.

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the happenings of the United Cup via these channels and sites:

USA: For American fans, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: Viewers in the UK can keep track of the action thanks to Tennis Channel International.

Canada: The official broadcasters for the region are TSN & RDS.

Australia: The host nation will televise the matches on 9Now, Stan Sport and Nine Network.

United Cup 2024 - Match Timings

There's only an evening session scheduled for the day, which will commence at 5:30 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast timings for Day 8 of the tournament:

Country Evening session (Sydney) USA January 5, 2024; 1:30 a.m. ET Canada January 5, 2024; 1:30 a.m. ET UK January 5, 2024; 6:30 a.m. GMT India January 5, 2024; 12:00 p.m. IST