"Unless he confirms it, I will not comment" - Novak Djokovic on rumors of Dominic Thiem's impending retirement

Novak Djokovic was recently asked to give his thoughts on Dominic Thiem reportedly considering retirement towards the end of 2024. The Serb shied from adding gasoline to the rumor mill fire, but he did heap some rich praise on the Austrian for his racquet talent and off-court attitude.

Thiem has been in a slump since suffering a right wrist injury in 2021. Unable to make inroads at the big tournaments, the former US Open champion claimed earlier this year that he was unsure whether continuing his plateaued career was "worth it" for him.

Dominic Thiem revealed a few weeks ago that his right wrist had begun troubling him again. A report from an Austrian publication further stated that the 30-year-old is already in talks with the organizers of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna for a retirement ceremony.

Against that background, Novak Djokovic fielded a question about the former World No. 3's possible retirement from pro tennis ahead of his Italian Open campaign later this fortnight.

The Serb refused to make any assertions about Thiem as the Austrian has yet to confirm the above report. He did, however, admit that he shared a good camaraderie with the 2020 US Open winner on and off the court.

"Well, I haven't heard of that," Novak Djokovic said during his pre-tournament press conference in Rome. "I mean, unless he confirms it, I will not comment on the retirement because rumors are rumors."

"I can speak about him," he added. "First of all, a great guy, very good person, someone that has very good manners, good values, family man, somebody that always took time to say hello, always showed respect on the court, off the court."

Djokovic also extended his empathy to Thiem over his struggles with form over the last few years.

"For him, it's been a struggle to build rankings and find the level of tennis for quite a few years," he said. "I definitely empathize with him and I wish him all the best."

Novak Djokovic on Dominic Thiem: "Only he knows how long he's going to play"

Novak Djokovic greets Dominic Thiem after their 2020 ATP Finals clash

During the press conference, Novak Djokovic also said that he could relate with Dominic Thiem as he himself considered retirement after a debilitating elbow injury affected his results in 2017-18.

"Of course, we all understand how difficult it is to come back. I mean, I was having an injury myself back in 2018, a major injury of the elbow, trying to work my way back," Novak Djokovic said. "I know that kind of a feeling. Fortunately for me, I didn't stay in that kind of feeling for too long. I managed to come back and find the desired level maybe six or seven months after that."

The 24-time Major winner then praised Thiem for his single-handed backhand and power-packed game before insisting that he was a "very important player" for tennis.

"We are all hoping as tennis fans and colleagues of his that he can find the level because he was always very exciting to watch," the Serb said. "Spectacular shots, incredible one-handed backhand, forehands, so much power and intensity he brings on the court."

"Yeah, hopefully he can stay, to play as long as he can, because he's also a very important player for our sport," he added. "But he decides, so only he knows how long he's going to play."

