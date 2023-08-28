US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 2

Day 2 of the 2023 US Open will see the continuation of the first round matches.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will start his title defense against Dominik Koepfer. The young Spaniard is bidding to become the first man to successfully defend his title here since Roger Federer did the same back in 2008.

Former US Open champions Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Daniil Medvedev will take to the court on Tuesday as well. World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, one of the leading title contenders on the women's side, will be in action as well.

Venus Williams is another high-profile name set to kick off her journey in New York. The tennis legend will face qualifer Greet Minnen in her opener. Jessica Pegula, Jannik Sinner and Ons Jabeur are some of the other well-known names in the running.

With plenty of players to watch out for, here's a look at the schedule for day 2 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 2 of the US Open

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 12 noon local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Attila Balazs

Followed by: Camila Giorgi vs (3) Jessica Pegula

Starting at 7 pm local time: (Q) Greet Minnen vs (WC) Venus Williams

Followed by: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starting at 11 am local time: (5) Ons Jabeur vs Camila Osorio

Followed by: Arantxa Rus vs (17) Madison Keys

Followed by: Facundo Diaz Acosta vs (WC) John Isner

Starting at 7 pm local time: Yannick Hanfmann vs (6) Jannik Sinner

Followed by: Maryna Zanevska vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: (22) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Leylah Fernandez

Followed by: Andy Murray vs Corentin Moutet

Followed by: Stan Wawrinka vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Not before 5 pm local time: Ana Bogdan vs Sofia Kenin

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will begin at 11 am local time, except for on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where proceedings will commence at 12 noon. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 2 of the US Open are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start time (Remaining courts) USA August 29, 2023 12:00 pm ET 11:00 am ET Canada August 29, 2023 12:00 pm ET 11:00 am ET UK August 29, 2023 5:00 pm BST 4:00 pm BST India August 29, 2023 9:30 pm IST 8:30 pm IST

