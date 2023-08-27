US Open 2023 women's singles winner odds: Iga Swiatek is the firm favorite to triumph in New York City

The women's singles event at the 2023 US Open promises to be a cracker. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be looking to become the first player since Steffi Graf in 1996 to defend both Roland Garros and the New York Major. However, the Pole has some formidable foes who would be delighted to see her succumb to the pressure.

As per betting site SportsLine, Swiatek has favorable odds at +200, meaning a $100 wager on him will fetch $200 if she wins the tournament. Although the Pole lost in the semifinals in Montreal and Cincinnati, she is still the firm favorite to go all the way in Flushing Meadows.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, is the second favorite to win the 2023 US Open with odds of +440. The Belarusian, who also failed to go all the way in Montreal and Cincinnati, has a realistic chance of becoming the new World No. 1.

If Swiatek loses before the final in Flushing Meadows this year, then Sabalenka can ascend to the top spot provided she defends her 720 ranking points from last year's US Open.

World No. 6 Coco Gauff and Australian Open finalist Elena Rybakina are the joint-third favorites to reign supreme in NYC at +700 each. Gauff has been the one player on the WTA tour who showed the most upside during the North American hardcourt summer, winning the titles in Washington and Cincinnati in commanding fashion.

Rybakina, on her part, has blown hot and cold since this year's European claycourt swing. However, the Kazakh was great during the big hardcourt tournaments earlier in 2023, winning the WTA 1000 title in Indian Wells and finishing as the runner-up in Melbourne and Miami.

American No. 1 Jessica Pegula and 2022 finalist Ons Jabeur round out the favorites for the US Open 2023 title

Jessica Pegula poses with the WTA 1000 title in Montreal

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula has been listed with odds of +1000 at the New York Major. While the American has made a significant climb in the WTA tour rankings this year, her form has not been the best against top players at times.

The top-ranked American, however, proved her detractors wrong earlier this month in Montreal, where she beat Swiatek and Gauff en route to bagging a career-second WTA 1000 title.

2022 US Open finalist Ons Jabeur, meanwhile, has enjoyed a consistent season in 2023 and will be coming into this week's US Open with odds of +1600. There will likely be a lot of pressure on the Tunisian to deliver, considering how she has failed to do well at any big tournaments this year apart from Wimbledon.