Venus Williams attends Austin City Limits Music Festival, watches country artist Breland perform

Venus Williams recently attended the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, where she was seen dancing and singing along with country artist Breland.

Breland, a rising star in the country music scene, is known for his genre-blending songs that mix country, hip-hop, and R&B elements. He released his debut album 'Cross Country' last year, which featured collaborations with Ingrid Andress, Thomas Rhett, Lady A, and others.

Williams was accompanied by her friend and fellow tennis player Prakash Amritraj, who shared some videos of them enjoying the music and the atmosphere on his Instagram account on Saturday, October 7.

"Grab yo bestie and go do some dope adventure type shit this weekend 🙌🏾@venuswilliams 💗👑," Amritraj wrote on Instagram.

Williams’ appearance at ACL Fest was not her only fashion moment of the week. On Monday, she also attended the Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week, where she dazzled in a daring black bodysuit, complemented by leopard print pants and a sleek black leather belt. To complete the ensemble, the tennis icon added a lengthy black blazer with a shawl lapel.

Williams curated her outfit with Louis Vuitton's 'Illusion' ankle boots, along with a black leather Louis Vuitton trunk bag and square-shaped black sunglasses.

A look into Venus Williams' performance in the 2023 season

Venus Williams at the 2023 US Open

Venus Williams, a tennis luminary celebrated for her remarkable achievements and profound influence on the sport's history, has encountered considerable challenges in recent times.

These challenges have resulted from a combination of injuries and a temporary dip in her performance, causing her world ranking to plummet to as low as 1010th.

Williams attempted a comeback in 2023 after sitting out most of the previous season with a leg injury. She began the year at the ASB Classic in New Zealand, where she beat qualifier Katie Volynets in the first round, but was defeated by Lin Zhu in the second round in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7.

Subsequently, the 43-year-old decided to forego participation in both the Australian Open and the French Open, as well as other hardcourt and clay events due to injury.

Williams returned to action in May at the Libema Open in the Netherlands, where she lost in the first round to Celine Naef in three sets, 6-3, 6-7(3), 2-6. She had a better result at the Rothsay Classic, where she won a three-set match in the first round before losing in the second round to former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in three sets, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6.

The Wimbledon Championships and the Canadian Open presented early exits for Venus Williams. She reached the second round of the Cincinnati Open but met with defeat at the hands of Qinwen Zheng, with the match concluding in three sets, 6-1, 2-6, 1-6. She then entered the US Open as a wildcard but lost in the first round to Greet Minnen.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"