Venus Williams took to social media to share a photo of herself posing as a dancing pharaoh at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Williams can be seen standing in front of the Temple of Dendur, which is one of the most popular attractions at the MET Museum. It is a 2000-year-old monument that was gifted to the United States by Egypt in 1965 and is decorated with relics that depict the Gods and Goddesses, as well as scenes, from Egyptian mythology.

The 42-year-old posted the picture on her Instagram stories and wrote:

“Always fooling around.” Williams captioned the story.

Venus Williams on Instagram

She also posted a picture and captioned it:

"At the MET, but a little late for the gala 🤷🏿‍♀️"

Williams is known for her passion for art and culture. She has a degree in fashion design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale and runs her own clothing line called EleVen. She also has an interior design firm called V Starr Interiors.

Venus Williams celebrates Nina Simone’s music and activism with a preservation project

Nina Simone (L) and Venus Williams (R)

Venus Williams hosted a fundraiser to protect the historic home where Nina Simone was born in North Carolina.

Simone was a gifted American singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist. She dreamed of becoming a classical concert pianist but faced racism and oppression throughout her life and career.

She became a powerful voice in the civil rights movement in the 1960s, during which time she created and performed songs of resistance and liberation, like “Mississippi Goddam”.

The 2000 Grammy Hall of Fame Award winner left the United States in the 1970s and lived in different countries until she moved to France, where she passed away in 2003.

Williams teamed up with Pace Gallery to organize a gala and an online auction to raise money for the conservation of Simone's home, which is considered a cultural landmark.

The former World No. 1 collaborated with artist Adam Pendleton to select 11 artworks donated by various artists and auctioned by Sotheby’s. She also hosted a gala where she posed with Pendleton and shared photos on social media.

"I spent many years praising excellence because that is what classical music is all about. Now it was dedicated to freedom and that was far more important," she wrote in her Instagram story.

Venus Williams on her Instagram stories

Another highlight of the gala was the performance by H.E.R., the Grammy-winning American R&B singer.

"This blew me away. Anyone who knows me knows I'm always at a concert. So so beautiful," Williams said.

