Tennis fans recalled the moment when Venus Williams unleashed a lightning-fast serve directly towards Johanna Konta's body during their semifinal clash at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships.

Williams shattered Konta's hopes of reaching her first Wimbledon final with a dominant straight-set victory. The American outplayed the Brit, securing a 6-4, 6-2 win on Centre Court to set up a final against Spain's Garbine Muguruza.

During the semifinal match, the former World No. 1 delivered an astonishingly swift serve that proved too challenging for Johanna Konta to return or block, and she ultimately swerved out of the way to avoid it.

Fans recently looked back fondly upon that serve. One fan stated that Venus Williams was ruthless and came "for blood that day."

"She was coming for blood that day," a fan posted.

Another fan stated that it was one of the best second serves they have ever seen. They also expressed their disappointment that the American did not win the 2017 Wimbledon title.

"One of the best second serves I’ve ever seen. Like it’s a shame she didn’t win this slam," the fan wrote.

A fan expressed that the five-time Wimbledon champion's serve was so merciless that it seemed as though she was committing a "first-degree murder."

"Thinking about this attempted first-degree murder by ebony starr," the fan posted.

A look at Venus Williams' performance in the 2023 season so far

Venus Williams at the 2023 US Open

Venus Williams has had a mixed bag of results in the ongoing 2023 season. The 43-year-old, currently ranked 406th in the world, has competed in only 10 singles matches, emerging victorious in three while suffering seven defeats.

Williams commenced her season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where she received a wildcard entry for the WTA 250 event. The American began her campaign with a win in her first match, defeating compatriot and qualifier, Katie Volynets. However, her journey was cut short in the second round when she faced China's Lin Zhu, who defeated Williams 6-3, 2-6, 5-7.

After suffering an injury during her time in Auckland, which compelled her to stay out of action for an extended period, Venus Williams headed to Europe to take part in the grass court season.

In Birmingham, the former World No. 1 emerged victorious in the first round against Camila Giorgi. However, she unfortunately succumbed to second seed Jelena Ostapenko 3-6, 7-5, 3-6 in the second round. Prior to that, in S-Hertogenbosch, she faced a disappointing defeat in the first round against Swiss wildcard Celine Naef in three sets.

At Wimbledon, Venus Williams faced off against Elina Svitolina, who was also a wildcard entrant, in the first round. Unfortunately, Williams lost in straight sets.

Williams then moved to the hardcourt swing, but it proved to be lackluster, as she only managed to win a solitary singles match, defeating Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-5 in Cincinnati.

