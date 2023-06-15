Venus Williams recently shared an emotional post about sister Serena supporting her for over two decades.

In the post, the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and former World No. 1 showed her sister Serena Williams cheering for her in two different grasscourt tournament finals, 23 years apart.

It was originally posted by Wimbledon’s official social media accounts on Wednesday, June 14. In the post, the first picture was from the 2000 Wimbledon women’s singles final, where Venus defeated Lindsay Davenport in straight sets to win her first Major title.

The second picture was from the 2023 Libema Open Grass Court Championships in the Netherlands, where the elder sister lost to Switzerland's Celine Naef in the opening round. In both pictures, Serena can be seen rooting for her sister from the stands.

“Over two decades of sisterly support on the grass," Wimbledon wrote on social media.

The 42-year-old American shared the post on her Instagram story and reacted with emotional eyes emojis and wrote:

“Also @serenawilliams never aged.”

The Williams sisters are one of the most successful doubles teams in history, having won 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic gold medals together. Despite their fierce rivalry on the court, they have always maintained a healthy relationship off the court.

Venus Williams stays positive despite early exit at Libema Open 2023

42-year-old American tennis star Venus Williams is still playing on the WTA Tour, nearly three decades after her debut in 1994. She participated in the 2023 Libema Open recently and even though she lost in the opening round, she was optimistic about her game.

On Wednesday, June 13, Williams faced a relatively inexperienced rival, Celine Naef of Switzerland, who is 25 years younger than the icon. The match was tight and went to a deciding set, where the 17-year-old prevailed, 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2.

The winner of seven Grand Slam titles shared her thoughts on social media after the match, saying that she was not hurt or sore after a long three-set game. She reaffirmed her never-give-up attitude and promised to come back stronger in the future.

“I had a blast on the court yesterday! It was also amazing to see my family cheering me on. And I know I have all the love of my fans which means everything to me. I’m really pleased with how I played and I’m just getting used to playing matches again which is normal."

