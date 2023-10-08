Venus Williams gets wildcard into Jasmin Open in Tunisia, partners with home favorite Ons Jabeur in doubles as well

Venus Williams is set to take the tennis court once again this year after receiving a main draw wildcard for the Jasmin Open in Tunisia.

The American veteran was not initially scheduled to play at the tournament but received a wildcard to compete in singles as well as, surprisingly, doubles. This will be just her eighth tournament of the year.

In the doubles, she will partner with home favorite Ons Jabeur. Williams has not played doubles tennis since linking up with sister Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

Interestingly, the Tunisian No. 1 also played doubles tennis with Serena Williams, at the 2022 Eastbourne Open. The pair defeated experienced duos like Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-Ching, and Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo to reach the semifinal of the WTA 500 tournament.

Ons Jabeur has also received a wildcard to play in the singles in her home tournament and is the top seed. Jasmin Paolini, defending champion Elise Mertens, and Martina Trevisan complete the top 4 seeding at the tournament.

Jasmin Open will be played at the Tennis Club de Monastir, Tunisia, from October 16 to October 22. The winner of the WTA 250 tournament will take home a cash prize of $259,303.

A look into Venus Williams' performances in 2023

At 43, Venus Williams is one of the oldest tennis players and the WTA Tour and the most successful one. She is going strong in her 29th year as a professional player and has picked up a few wins against top-quality opponents.

Her win-loss record this year is 3 and 7. She began her year by winning her opening round match at the Auckland Open in January against Katie Volynets.

She did not play another match until June due to physical issues and injuries and returned to action at the Rosmalen Open in Libema, the Netherlands. The seven-time Grand Slam champion's next win on the tour came at the Birmingham Classic when she defeated the top 50 opponent Camila Giorgi.

At the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati in August, Venus Williams registered her biggest win since 2019. She bettered then World No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-5 in the opening round.

At the Grand Slam level, she did not get any victories, exiting both Wimbledon and the US Open in the first round courtesy of Elina Svitolina and Greet Minnen, respectively. Venus Williams is currently ranked World No. 406.

