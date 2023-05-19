Venus Williams recently opened up about some of the best pieces advice she has received, including one from sister Serena Williams. She revealed that Serena’s advice to her was always to keep competing.

Venus lost in the first rounds at French Open and Wimbledon in 2021 and missed the next four Grand Slams. She returned to make a record-breaking 90th appearance at a Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open, which was also her sister Serena’s final tournament.

Venus Williams has shown incredible resilience over the course of her career and entered her 30th year on the WTA tour in 2023. Though the 42-year-old has been sidelined due to injury for most of the year, she played at the Auckland Open in January.

However, she has struggled to get back in form since 2021, dropping out of the top 100 in May.

Venus recently took to her Instagram stories to host a fan Q&A, candidly answering questions about her life, family, and tennis. A fan asked her what was the wisest thing she had been told.

The 42-year-old replied with three quotes - one by her mother, one by Serena Williams, and the third by their older sister Lyndrea. She said:

“'If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.' That was my mom. 'You have to show up, so why not compete?' That was Serena. And from Lyn, 'Update, don’t be late.'”

The American also laughed about Serena Williams when a user asked why she was so “shady.”

“I don’t know. Honestly, I blame Isha and Lyn for this. They’re the older sisters to Serena and should’ve stopped this from happening. And now all of us are dealing with the aftermath,” Venus said.

Venus Williams excited for ESPN docuseries on Serena Williams

Venus Williams (right) excited for docuseries on Serena

Venus Williams has expressed excitement about ESPN’s docuseries on her younger sister's life and career.

The Williams sisters were rivals and partners on the court for over 20 years. Their careers saw them compete against each other at the highest level for singles Grand Slam titles but also alongside each other for the doubles Major titles.

“I would just like to say that I wanted her to win,” Venus wrote on her IG story.

Venus Williams' IG story

Serena Williams won 73 singles titles, while Venus has won 49. They also won 22 doubles titles together. The sisters faced each other 31 times, with Serena winning their head-to-head 19-12.

The aforementioned docuseries about Serena is titled "In the Arena: Serena Williams." It will be a multi-part series that will showcase the 23-time Grand Slam champions’ personal and professional life in detail.

