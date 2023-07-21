Venus Williams visits Rafael Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca

Venus Williams recently made a visit to Rafael Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca.

Her quest for a sixth Wimbledon title was abruptly halted on Centre Court earlier this month, as she suffered a first-round loss against Elina Svitolina at the 2023 Championships. Since then, the American icon has been savoring her time off while still looking forward to returning to the court.

Williams, alongside Caroline Wozniacki, has been awarded a wildcard into the main draw of the 2023 Canadian Open. Her last two Canadian Open appearances came in 2019 and 2022.

Both the former Grand Slam champions have been awarded the top-20 passes, which could be granted to either former World No. 1 players who were ranked within the Top 20 in 2022 or have previously emerged victorious in a Grand Slam tournament, the WTA Finals, or a WTA 1000s event.

In her most recent appearance at the 2022 Canadian Open, in Toronto, Venus Williams faced defeat in the opening round against Jill Teichmann.

Recently, Williams had the opportunity to visit the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. She was seen carrying her kit bag and a set of tennis rackets, seemingly preparing for the upcoming Canadian Open, which is scheduled to commence on August 7.

Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_



Good to see the legend at the Rafa Nadal Academy pic.twitter.com/IRaO7bzP8k Rafa, Roger and now Venus on the same island?!Good to see the legend at the Rafa Nadal Academy

Venus Williams' performance in the 2023 season so far

Venus Williams at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

In the ongoing season, Venus Williams has encountered a diverse range of results. She has played a mere six singles matches, managing triumphs in two and losing the remaining four.

Williams' season kicked off at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where she was granted a wildcard entry. She embarked on her journey at the WTA 250 event with a victory against compatriot, Katie Volynets. However, her journey was cut short in the second round when she suffered a defeat against China's Lin Zhu, with a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7 scoreline.

After her time in Auckland, the 43-year-old had to take an extended break before embarking on the grasscourt season in Europe due to an injury she had sustained in New Zealand.

In Birmingham, the seven-time Grand Slam champion began her campaign with a victory in the first round against Camila Giorgi. However, in the following round, she faced a tough challenge against second seed Jelena Ostapenko and succumbed 3-6, 7-5, 3-6 to her.

Prior to this, in S-Hertogenbosch, Williams faced defeat in the first round against Swiss wildcard Celine Naef, despite winning the first set.

The former World No. 1 recently competed at Wimbledon, where she faced off against Elina Svitolina, another wildcard entrant, in the first round. The American lost the match in straight sets.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here