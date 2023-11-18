“Very bossy on the court” – Nick Kyrgios sings praise of tennis icons including Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Australia's Nick Kyrgios recently showered praise on tennis icons including Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Kyrgios has avoided on-court action for the majority of the 2023 season due to a couple of injuries. He has played just one match this year, losing to Yibing Wu at the Stuttgart Open in June.

The 28-year-old, however, hasn't alienated himself from the tennis world. He has hopped on Tennis Channel's commentary and expert panel to cover the 2023 ATP Finals happening in Turin, Italy.

The Australian recently toured Tennis Channel's Hall of Champs area and talked highly of the players included in the coveted stretch. He started off with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, to whom he lost the 2022 Wimbledon final in London.

Kyrgios said:

"Novak Djokovic… undisputed GOAT in my opinion. What a player. Could’ve given me that Wimbledon final, would’ve been nice."

Kyrgios then moved on to compatriot and winner of three Major titles, Ashleigh Barty.

"Ash Barty… one of Australia’s tennis legends. Icon. Everyone looks up to her back home. Legend," he said.

Further, the 28-year-old lavished praise on his arch-rival Rafael Nadal, saying:

"Rafael Nadal… as you can see, he’s on the clay there. So, he’s the king of clay, one of the greatest of all time. One of the best competitors to ever do it. Incredible."

Nick Kyrgios also recalled his 2014 International Premier Tennis League doubles partner Serena Williams and said:

"Serena Williams… arguably in the GOAT conversation as well, probably right there. I played mixed doubles with her. She was very bossy on the court. I mean confident and I had to listen to her."

The Australian finished his stroll fanboying Roger Federer.

"Roger Federer… he’s the guy that you would play in every tennis virtual game at the end in the white vest that you could never beat on hard. He’s the reason why every single tennis player picks up a racket. So, yeah, he’s the king," Kyrgios concluded.

Expand Tweet

Nick Kyrgios won his first matches against Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Nick Kyrgios

Interestingly, Nick Kyrgios has defeated Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in his first meetings with them.

The Australian locked horns with Nadal as a teenager at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. He defeated the Spaniard in the pre-quarterfinals 7-6, 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3. Their head-to-head tally currently stands 6-3 in the 22-time Grand Slam champion's favor.

In 2015, Kyrgios met Federer at the Madrid Open in Spain. He came out on top despite losing the opening set against the Swiss maestro. The 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 7-6(12) win in Madrid, however, remains his only success against the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Among the Big 3, Novak Djokovic is the only player against whom Kyrgios has a favorable record of 2-1. Their first meeting came at the Mexican Open in 2017 where the latter downed the Serb 7-6(9), 7-5.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis