"Very frightening for Emma Raducanu, a dreadful lack of security" - Fans react as Brit's coach shares 'creepy' details about her Dubai stalker

Emma Raducanu's campaign at the Dubai Duty Free Championships took a shocking turn when she encountered a man displaying "fixated behavior." In light of this, her coaching team member, Roman Kelecic, recently revealed alarming details about the same stalker, sparking widespread concern among fans online.

Ad

Raducanu’s Dubai Duty Free Championships campaign took a troubling turn in her second-round match against Muchova, which she lost. As she trailed 0-2 in the first set, she panicked, hid behind the umpire’s chair, and broke down in tears. Later, the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) disclosed on social media that a male stranger exhibiting "fixated behavior" had confronted her in public.

Emma `Raducanu’s coach, Roman Kelecic, recently disclosed more details about the stalker, stating that the man had been watching her since the Singapore Open, WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi, Qatar Open, and finally the Dubai Duty Free Championships.

Ad

Trending

"This man followed her to Singapore, to Abu Dhabi - where I was with her - again in Doha, now in Dubai and we noticed him," Kelecic told Croatian outlet Net (via skyports).

Emma Raducanu's team initially assumed the man was just a fan or admirer, but their perception changed when he began exhibiting unsettling behavior.

"But initially we thought he was a fan, an admirer, because Emma is a really big tennis star with a huge fanbase. Until he got physically close to her, started having contact in the form of selfies, hugging, etc." he added.

Ad

Checkout the revelation shared by Raducanu News on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The update sparked concern among fans, with one calling the experience"very frightening" and urging tournaments to strengthen their security.

"Very frightening for Emma, a dreadful lack of security. How on earth she managed to play her match and play so well is amazing. It’s clear that several players have had bad experiences with obsessive individuals. The tournaments and tennis organisers must tighten up security," they wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another described the stalker as "creepy" and criticized the tournament's security standards.

"My word, creepy much!😡😳 No wonder poor Emma essentially had a panic attack. Lack of security, not right. Hope lessons are learnt from this," they said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Holy sh*t...Stay strong Emma. Shows you how creepy people are and how teenage superstardom should be handled," another chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans online:

"How lax is that security, its insane," one commented.

"Terrible this happened 😢," another wrote.

"Thanks for sharing it. Thats right. These "people" should be away from society. Hopefully Emma could get over this gradually," a fan weighed in.

Ad

Raducanu later spoke about the incident, reassuring everyone that she would be fine. Meanwhile, the man was ejected from the arena and permanently banned from all WTA events.

The stalker troubling Emma Raducanu was later detained by the police

Emma Raducanu at Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Image Source: Getty

The man who has been following Emma Raducanu was ultimately detained by Dubai Police and issued a restraining order.

Ad

"Following Raducanu’s complaint, Dubai Police detained a tourist who approached her, left her a note, took her photograph, and engaged in behaviour that caused her distress," the police department revealed (via First post).

They further shared that although Emma Raducanu later dropped the charges, the individual signed an agreement to stay away from her and was banned from attending future tournaments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback