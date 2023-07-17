Victoria Azarenka reacts to Lionel Messi being introduced as Inter Miami CF player in front of scores of fans

Victoria Azarenka reacted to Lionel Messi being introduced as an Inter Miami CF player in front of thousands of enthusiastic fans at Fort Lauderdale's DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday.

Messi joined Inter Miami after departing from Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent the last two seasons. The Argentine superstar has signed a contract that will keep him at the American club until the conclusion of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Inter Miami will pay him between $50 million and $60 million a year, with the deal also including a signing bonus and a stake in the team.

Miami has announced that Messi will make his debut in a highly anticipated Leagues Cup clash against Mexican side Cruz Azul on July 21. The match will mark his first appearance in Inter Miami colors. The 36-year-old will be reunited with his former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, who has also joined Inter Miami until 2025.

Inter Miami CF scheduled an event titled, "The Unveil," on Sunday, to introduce Lionel Messi to the fans. However, a torrential downpour caused the event to start late. After nearly two hours, amidst the chants of enthusiastic fans and a spectacular firework display illuminating the skies above the stadium, the event finally commenced.

Victoria Azarenka who is an ardent football follower shared a video capturing the electrifying atmosphere of the event. The video also features Messi making his way towards the stage to be introduced to thousands of spectators.

"❤️ ," Azarenka tweeted.

"My mother was very tough with me, I still carry that guilt when I lose" - Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka at the BNP Paribas Open

Victoria Azarenka recently discussed a range of topics concerning her personal and professional life, shedding light on her complex relationship with her mother, Alla Azarenka.

The two-time Grand Slam champion has consistently expressed her candid opinions on tennis and various off-court matters. Azarenka recently delved into how her relationship with her mother has influenced her mindset during matches.

Victoria Azarenka appeared on William Hill's Upfront with Simon Jordan podcast. During the interview, she fondly reminisced about her childhood, specifically recalling the moments when her mother would become disheartened after her losses in tennis matches.

Azarenka went on to reveal how her mother's reaction served as a powerful motivator, propelling her to deliver exceptional performances, albeit with the added weight of not wanting to let her parents down.

"I also kind of put a lot of pressure when I was a kid. My mum was very tough with me. She pushed me. She was getting so sad when I would lose, I didn't want to disappoint her by losing," Victoria Azarenka said.

The Belarusian confessed that she had carried the burden of disappointing her parents for a considerable period. Consequently, she dedicated herself to relentless efforts in order to secure victory in every match.

"I still carry that guilt when I lose because it happened for quite a long time," she continued. "So when I was competing, I was so scared to lose, so it made me not want to lose any time so I had to find a way how not to."