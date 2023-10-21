Victoria Azarenka’s son Leo is adding yet another notch in his belt with his latest Brazilian jiu jitsu pursuit, as per the tennis player’s latest update on social media.

In December 2016, Victoria Azarenka welcomed her first and only child so far, son Leo, with her then boyfriend Billy McKeague. The couple, however, split immediately after her 2017 Wimbledon appearance, and were soon caught up in an ugly custody battle. Azarenka won the dispute in 2018, and has since been Leo’s guardian.

The Belarusian, who resides with her son in Miami, frequently lets tennis fans in on her and Leo’s adventures by posting updates on social media. The mother-son duo is often seen attending various sporting events together, as well as immersing in various cultures.

Victoria Azarenka’s son also enjoys taking part in sporting activities, and is mainly inclined towards ice hockey. Apart from that, Leo has also tried his luck at soccer and tennis. He also occasionally accompanies his mother to her tennis matches.

Azarenka, who last contested the Hong Kong Open, recently posted a picture of the six-year-old's latest pursuit as he was seen taking Brazilian jiu jitsu lessons at the well-known Gracie Barra academy.

The former World No. 1 also gave fans a peek into her own activities for the day. The 34-year-old seemingly went horse-back riding and later decked out in a deep red sheath dress.

Victoria Azarenka on Instagram

Victoria Azarenka's 2023 season

Azarenka at the 2023 China Open

Victoria Azarenka was last seen in action at the 2023 Hong Kong Open. She faced eventual champion Leylah Fernandez in the opening round. After winning the opener, she lost the second set 3-6, following which the Belarusian was forced to retire due to injury, thus effectively bringing her 2023 season to a close.

Victoria Azarenka did not enjoy much success in 2023. While the two-time Australian Open champion kicked off her 2023 season on a positive note, with a quarterfinal appearance at the Adelaide International 1, followed by a semifinal exit at the Major Down Under, she failed to bank on the momentum for the rest of the year.

The former World No. 1, who has won 21 titles in her career thus far, did not feature in a single final this year. It is worth noting that Azarenka hasn’t won a title since her 2020 Cincinnati Open triumph, and hasn’t reached a final since her 2021 Indian Wells loss to Paula Badosa.

She incurred first, fourth and second round exits at the French Open, the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open, respectively, and accumulated just 23 wins throughout the season -- on the back of 19 losses.

Azarenka, who was the semifinalist at the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open in October 2022, tried to replicate her success in 2023, but fell one win short, bowing out in the quarterfinals. Currently ranked World No. 20, the veteran in expected to drop three places in the chart come Monday.