On Tuesday, April 30, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) shared the list of quarterfinal matches to be played at the 2024 Madrid Open on social media.

The list featured the matchups between Iga Swiatek and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Madison Keys vs Ons Jabeur, Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina, and Mirra Andreeva vs Aryna Sabalenka.

Ana Ivanovic, a former WTA World No. 1, responded to the list on Thursday, May 2, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

"Amazing matchups, I hope to see some exciting tennis"

Expand Tweet

However, by the time Ivanovic wrote her response to WTA's post, the matches had already concluded. This prompted amused tennis fans on social media to react to the Serb's post.

One set of fans reminded Ivanovic about the reality.

"Honey, those matches are already over," one fan wrote.

"Ana, we are after first semifinal where Świątek won and you just wrote about quarterfinals, please wake up we are 3 days after that," another fan commented.

"No Ana . Wrong , it was 2 days ago and yesterday Change your PR," another fan chimed in.

Another set of fans ridiculed the Serb for her apparent "lag" in following the Madrid Open.

"If you ever wondered which browser is Ana using, here is the answer," wrote one fan, who also put up a logo of the Internet Explorer browser.

Expand Tweet

"She lives on a different planet where there is lag of two days with our Mother Earth," commented another fan.

"Returned Errani's serves but can't keep up with twelve day 1000s," another fan wrote.

"Ijbol this has to be AI," another fan commented.

Swiatek, Keys, Rybakina and Sabalenka won their respective quarterfinal duels and progressed to the semifinals. In the semis, Swiatek made short work of Keys, while Sabalenka came out on top in a thriller against Rybakina.

As a result, it will be Swiatek up against Sabalenka for this year's Madrid Open title in what will be a rematch of last year's final, which went the Belarusian's way.

Aryna Sabalenka's statement victory over Iga Swiatek in the final of the 2023 Madrid Open

Aryna Sabalenka (L) and Iga Swiatek (R) at the 2023 Madrid Open

Sabalenka went into the final of the 2023 Madrid Open against Swiatek as the underdog, having never won against the Pole on clay. However, the Belarusian made the most of the high altitude conditions in the Spanish capital, which are inherently helpful for powerful ball-strikers such as herself.

A 6-3 win in the first set saw Sabalenka taking charge of the final. However, the Belarusian was pegged back 3-6 in the second by the tenacious Pole. Ultimately, it was Sabalenka who kept her composure in the deciding set, going on to clinch it 6-3 to mark her maiden Madrid Open title and her first victory over Swiatek on clay.

Going into this year's Madrid Open final, Swiatek leads Sabalenka 6-3 in the pair's head-to-head.