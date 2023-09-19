"Was a privilege to meet and learn from so many motivated and inspiring people" - Roger Federer discusses preschool education at UN General Assembly

Roger Federer recently used his global influence to advocate for quality preschool education for all children.

He attended the UN General Assembly in New York and met various leaders and experts to discuss how to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 4.2, which aims to ensure that all girls and boys have access to quality early childhood development, care, and pre-primary education by 2030.

Federer is not only a world-class athlete, but also a passionate supporter of education. He established the Roger Federer Foundation in 2004, which supports educational projects in Southern Africa and Switzerland. To date, the foundation has reached over two million children.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion shared his views and experiences at the UN General Assembly, where he co-hosted a high-level event with the governments of Kenya and Switzerland, the Global Partnership for Education, and UNICEF.

He stressed the need to work harder to reach the SDG 4.2 commitment and urged governments to act immediately to make a difference in the lives of millions of children. According to UNICEF, more than 70% of 10-year-old children in low-income countries do not have access to early education.

The 42-year-old posted some pictures of his visit on Instagram on Monday, September 18.

"At the UN General Assembly: Had the privilege to meet and learn from so many motivated and inspiring people who are passionate about making preschool education a reality for all! 📚🙌 @rogerfederer.foundation," he wrote.

The Swiss maestro also met leaders and experts such as Laura Frigenti, the CEO of the Global Partnership for Education, and Amina J. Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Roger Federer gears up for a special appearance at Laver Cup 2023

Laver Cup 2022

Roger Federer will make a special appearance at the 2023 Laver Cup, a year after he retired from professional tennis.

The former World No. 1 will take part in a post-match Q&A session on the main court on Friday, September 22. He recently said that he is looking forward to seeing the Canadian fans support their players at the event.

In a video shared by the Laver Cup. Federer said:

"I miss Laver Cup a lot as a player, with my last match also played there with Rafa on court and Novak and Murray and everybody. You know, just there celebrating my career has been a beautiful moment in my career," he said.

"I am very much looking forward to Vancouver and the Laver Cup being there, only heard great things about the city. so I am really looking forward to see how the Canadian fans will be, especially with their great players coming up," he added.

The 2023 Laver Cup will be held on an indoor hard court at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, from September 22 to 24. Team World will attempt to defend their title after winning the Laver Cup for the first time in 2022.

