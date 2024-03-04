Watch: Alex de Minaur gives girlfriend Katie Boulter a long hug as he cheers Brit on to biggest title in San Diego hours after own Acapulco victory

Alex de Minaur perfectly played the role of a supportive boyfriend as his partner, Katie Boulter, hoisted her biggest career title yet in San Diego.

Boulter staged a remarkable run at the WTA 500 event, recording wins over Lesia Tsurenko, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Donna Vekic, and Emma Navarro en route to the final. The Brit earned a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 comeback victory against Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the final on Sunday, March 3, to clinch her second WTA trophy. She won her maiden title at the WTA 250 Nottingham Open in 2023.

Katie Boulter had a special person in her box during the San Diego final – her boyfriend Alex de Minaur. The Aussie tennis player, who successfully defended his ATP 500 Mexican Open title in Acapulco on Saturday, had to ditch his victory celebrations to reach the United States in time for his partner’s match.

Following her triumph, Boulter rushed to her player’s box to celebrate with her team. Alex de Minaur, who was visibly proud of the Brit’s achievement gave her a long hug and joined the stadium in giving her a round of applause.

Katie Boulter on Alex de Minaur making it in time for her San Diego final: "I do appreciate it"

Boulter and de Minaur played mixed doubles at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Katie Boulter was appreciative of the support she received from her team throughout her campaign in San Diego.

"All of you’ve been here today, some of you have flown over here; some of you have driven here; some of you’ve been here the whole time but there’s a lot back home and I want to thank every single one of you," she said in her victory speech.

The 27-year-old then gave a shoutout to Alex de Minaur for his dedicated effort in reaching the venue.

"I want to say a small special thank you to my boyfriend who finished last night at midnight and I really want to embarrass him," she joked.

"He got on a 4:15 taxi this morning and a 6’o clock flight to be here today. So I do appreciate it," Boulter added.

Katie Boulter, who is currently the top-ranked women’s tennis player from Great Britain, has now reached a new career-high ranking of World No. 27 following her victory in San Diego.

De Minaur is similarly enjoying the status as Australia's top-ranked tennis player. The World No. 10 has extended his stay in the ATP top 10, having successfully defended his title in Acapulco.

The couple will next be in action in Indian Wells (March 6-17).