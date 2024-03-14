Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, Maria Sakkari and other top players from both the ATP and WTA tours went undercover, donning the role of event staff at Indian Wells.

Rublev was assigned the role of security guard while Rune and Medvedev assisted customers with tournament merchandise. Sakkari walked around the ground passing complimentary popcorn for fans. Alex de Minaur and Ons Jabeur also went undercover, slipping in as a parking lot attendant and a ground map distributor respectively.

Interestingly, several fans failed to acknowledge the tennis stars in their new roles. Rublev, in his security guard uniform, was the hardest for fans to recognize.

Sakkari, who kept a low-key profile wearing glasses and a cap, suggested customers check her out in action on the weekend, only for them to reply:

"She's [Sakkari] cool, yeah."

One customer requested Medvedev for a picture. When asked why, they mentioned the Russian's resemblance to their brother-in-law. Meanwhile, another shopper asked the World No. 4:

"So, are you Medvedev's brother or what?"

"I mean, that's what everyone tells me. They ask for pictures every time. And they say I look like Medvedev," the Russian jokingly replied.

A few fans recognized Ons Jabeur and clicked some selfies. Alex de Minaur engaged in fun conversations with fans in the parking lot. One fan recognized Rune, but the Dane shrugged it off, saying:

"No, no, I get that a lot actually."

"It was actually very fun" - Daniil Medvedev on going undercover as event staff at Indian Wells

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Daniil Medvedev reflected on his experience of going undercover as event staff at the Indian Wells.

Donning the role of a cashier, Medvedev admitted that he was initially hesitant about people recognizing him. However, the Russian said the task was a lot of fun.

"It was actually very fun. You're a little bit scared that there's going to be a hundred people instantly recognising you and then the game is going to be gone. I tried to act but it was tough, and it was a lot of fun," Medvedev said as per ATPTour.com.

At Indian Wells, Daniil Medvedev defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth round. He will now face Holger Rune in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 15.

Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur suffered third and fourth-round exits to Jiri Lehecka and Alexander Zverev respectively. Ons Jabeur fell to Katie Volynets in the second round while Maria Sakkari is still in the mix. The Greek will next face Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals.