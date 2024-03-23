WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa share warm embrace at Miami Open in Belarusian's first match since ex-boyfriend's death

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa shared a warm embrace at the Miami Open after an emotional week following the death of the Belarusian's ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov.

Sabalenka disclosed her relationship with Koltsov in 2021. The latter was a former professional ice hockey player and retired in 2016, following which he served as the assistant coach of Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the Kontinental Hockey League. He also coached the Belarus ice hockey team

Koltsov tragically died on March 18 in Miami after falling from a balcony. Initial reports suggest that it was a suicide, but further investigations are being carried out by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Sabalenka, who was separated from Koltsov at the time of death, mourned the tragic news on social media. The Belarusian stated that she was heartbroken by the "unthinkable tragedy."

"Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken. Please respect my privacy and his family's privacy during this difficult time," Sabalenka wrote on her Instagram stories.

Sabalenka played for the first time since Koltsov's demise on Friday, March 22, when she faced off against her good friend Badosa in the Miami Open second round. The Belarusian displayed incredible professionalism, remaining composed to win the match 6-4, 6-3.

Following the win, both players approached the net for the customary handshake. Badosa embraced Sabalenka as they walked shoulder to shoulder toward the chair umpire. The Belarusian then waved at the Grandstand crowd who greeted her with warm applause.

"Aryna Sabalenka is a very strong woman" - Paula Badosa on Belarusian's resolute performance despite the tragedy

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Paula Badosa said she was not particularly surprised by Aryna Sabalenka's resolute performance on Friday despite her former boyfriend's recent death.

After the match, Badosa praised Sabalenka for her "strong personality" and said she was already confident of the World No. 2 playing well.

"No, I wasn't surprised at all. She's a very, very strong woman, strong personality, you can see it on the court. I knew she was going to play very well and I told her I wish her the best and let's see if she can go very deep in this tournament," Badosa said as per DailyMail.

Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the Miami Open third round, where she will face 32nd seed Anhelina Kalinina. This will be their first meeting on the tour. Kalinina defeated Caroline Wozniacki, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4, in the second round.