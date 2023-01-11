WATCH: Denis Shapovalov celebrates ball kids of Australian Open for their hardwork, officially welcomes the largest batch in tournament history

Denis Shapovalov made an adorable gesture as he officially welcomed the batch of 394 ball kids selected for the 2023 Australian Open, which is set to be the largest batch in the tournament’s history.

The Canadian, who once sat with a ball boy during a rain delay at the 2018 Cincinnati Masters, conversed with the ballkids and appreciated them for their prompt work during tournaments.

“Largest ballkid squad in our tournament’s history. Thanks Denis Shapovalov for helping us officially welcome all 394 #AO2023 ballkids today,” the Australian Open wrote on its social media page.

The former World No. 10 also expressed his wish to see the ball kids grow up to be tennis players and possibly see them in a different role – as competitors – in the near future.

“You guys do an amazing job. I always see you guys warming up, doing your runs in the morning,” Denis Shapovalov said, “So, it’s always awesome to see how inspired you guys are and hopefully you guys grow up and also become players and we’ll see you guys here soon (playing at the Australian Open).”

Shapovalov recognized the ball kids’ passion for tennis and also revealed that they serve as an important source of motivation during matches.

“I feel like, all the ball kids, they are drawn in, they are tennis fans and they love the game, you know. So, it’s always awesome to even see them and sometimes they are even smirking and stuff like that – when they’re giving you the balls. So then, you can just kind of reflect on like the ball kids seeing you as their idol and so it’s a cool feeling,” Shapovalov added.

The kids, who will take on the immensly challenging role, are excited to be a part of the Australian Open. One young kid described the surreal feeling of being around professional athletes.

“It’s pretty crazy. Like, just looking at the players and knowing that they’re professional and that maybe one day you might be them,” the youngster said.

Denis Shapovalov gears up for the 2023 Australian Open

The World No. 22 during his quarterfinal at Adelaide International 1

Denis Shapovalov, who earned his best result in the tournament last year and almost toppled eventual champion Rafael Nadal in their five-setter quarterfinal, will be aiming high at the 2023 Australian Open.

The 23-year-old got off to a positive start in the new season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1, where he lost to eventual title winner Novak Djokovic.

The Canadian practiced with World No. 10 Holger Rune on January 9, as a part of the Perfect Practice series. Shapovalov was also seen mentoring his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund (World No. 151) during her first qualifying round win at the Australian Open.

