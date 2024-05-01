WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz & Andrey Rublev's Madrid Open QF garners attendance from star soccer players Luka Modric, David Villa, Raul & others

The Madrid Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev was attended a few well-known soccer players.

Alcaraz came into the Madrid Open looking to kick start his European clay-court season, which he wasn't able to start due to a right arm injury. He was also looking to successfully defend his title for a thrid consecutive time. The Spaniard defeated Alexander Shevchenko, Thiago Seyboth Wild, and Jan-Lennard Struff en route to the quarterfinals.

Rublev, on the other hand, who was looking to find his rhythm back after four consecutive losses, has been very successful so far and defeated Facundo Bagnis, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Tallon Griekspoor to reach the final eight.

The duo butted heads for almost two hours during their quarterfinal match, with the Russian coming out on top 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, thus ending Alcaraz's hope of a three-peat in Madrid.

Football royalty Luka Modric, Raul and David Villa were all in attendance at the Manolo Santana Stadium, as were the likes of Koke and Sergio Reguilon.

Andrey Rublev registers first win over Carlos Alcaraz after Madrid win

Carlos Alcaraz in action during his Madrid Open quarterfinal against Andrey Rublev

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev's win over Carlos Alcaraz saw him beat the Spaniard for the very first time.

The Madrid Open quarterfinal was just the second meeting between the twom with their previous encounter in the round robin of the 2023 ATP Finals seeing Alcaraz win 7-5, 6-2.

After beating the Spaniard, Rublev will next be up against 12th seed Taylor Fritz in the semifinals of the Madrid Open. The American booked his place in the last four of the tournament with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over 21st seed Francisco Cerundolo.

Rublev and Fritz will lock horns for the ninth time, with the latter leading their head-to-head 5-3. The last match between the two came at the 2023 Laver Cup, with the American notching up a 6-2, 7-6(3) win.

The Madrid Open semifinal will be the second encounter between Fritz and Rublev on clay, with the Russian beating the American 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in the final four of the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2023.

Andrey Rublev will reach his fifth Masters 1000 final if he comes out on top while Fritz will reach only his second final if he wins the match.