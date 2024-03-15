WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz blushes after a fan proudly donning the Spaniard's portraits on t-shirt professes love for him from Indian Wells stands

Carlos Alcaraz was in for a surprise when a fan professed her love for him from the stands at the ongoing 2024 Indian Wells. The Spaniard blushed in return and was quick to focus back on his game.

Alcaraz clashed with Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the event on Friday, March 15. He was in top form from the get-go and bested the big-hitting German, closing the match 6-3, 6-1 in his favor.

In a short clip posted by Tennis TV on social media, a fan can be seen cheering loudly for the World No. 2 from the stands. She appeared overjoyed to be on camera and used to opportunity to express her admiration for the Spaniard.

She can be seen mouthing the words "I love you Carlitos" in the clip. She also showed off a custom black and white t-shirt with prints of Alcaraz's portraits on magazine covers.

"Made her day... or maybe her year," Tennis TV captioned the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

The fan's antics caught Alcaraz's attention who smiled and blushed. The fan waved and punched the air, hardly able to contain her excitement.

The 20-year-old brought his attention back to the game and eventually sealed a semifinal spot at the event.

Carlos Alcaraz to clash with Jannik Sinner in SF at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters

Carlos Alcaraz will clash with Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters. The mouthwatering encounter will take place on Saturday, March 16.

Alcaraz opened his Indian Wells Masters campaign with wins over Matteo Arnaldi, Felix Auger Aliassime and Fabian Marozsan. The defending champion defeated sixth seed Alexander Zverev before setting up a semifinal encounter with Sinner.

In a post-match on-court interview, Alcaraz spoke highly of Sinner and highlighted the Italian's impeccable 16-0 win-loss record in the 2024 season so far.

"I don't know how I'm going to approach the match. He's the best tennis player in the world right now, without a doubt," Alcaraz said as per the ATP website.

"He's playing unbelievable, no losses this year. I really enjoy watching him play. So it's going to be a really difficult match. It's going to be a big challenge for me."

Jannik Sinner defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jan Lennard Struff and Ben Shelton en route to the quarterfinals. He next defeated Jiri Lehecka to earn his place in the semifinals. The World No. 3 has not dropped a set at the event so far.

The head-to-head between the two players stands at 4-3 in Sinner's favor.